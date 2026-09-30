Bommai Urges CM Shivakumar To Implement Internal Reservation In Karnataka

Bommai Demands Immediate Implementation

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to immediately implement internal reservation in the state, warning that the struggle for equality would continue until the demand was fulfilled.

Addressing the Madiga Karyakartara Jilla Samavesha-2026 and the 'Madiga Munnade-II' convention in Chitradurga, Bommai called on the state government to respond to the demands of disadvantaged communities and issue an order implementing internal reservation.

He said the demand for internal reservation had continued for 35 years and stressed that communities should receive representation in proportion to their population to ensure social equality and constitutional justice. "Everyone should be given their right in proportion to their population and constitutional justice should be delivered," Bommai said.

Equitable Distribution and Social Justice

Emphasising the need for equitable distribution of reservation benefits, he said internal reservation was not about taking away another community's rights but ensuring that disadvantaged groups received their rightful share. "If your life is to become prosperous, you must claim your right-which does not mean snatching someone else's right," he said.

Bommai also spoke about the economic hardships faced by marginalised communities, referring to poverty, deprivation and the difficulties experienced by working mothers. He said access to education and employment opportunities could help improve the lives of children from disadvantaged backgrounds and enable them to support their families.

He credited community leaders and religious heads, particularly Madara Channayya Swamiji of Chitradurga, for their role in advancing the demand for internal reservation.

Legal Precedent and Past Actions

Referring to legal developments surrounding the issue, Bommai said the Supreme Court had recognised the authority of states to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. He defended the policy framework introduced during his tenure as Chief Minister, maintaining that it sought to ensure a fair share for communities without discriminating against any group.

Bommai also referred to the increase in the overall reservation for Scheduled Castes from 15 per cent to 17 per cent during his government's tenure and criticised delays in implementing internal reservation.

Criticism of Current Government

He urged the government led by D.K. Shivakumar to move beyond political statements and take concrete action on the issue. "The Chief Minister says he practises the politics of livelihood. If you want to demonstrate that with fulfilment, correct this internal reservation and issue the order," Bommai said.

He also criticised what he described as the concentration of wealth among a few families while sections of the population continued to face poverty and drought. He said social justice required equitable access to opportunities and resources.

Warning that the agitation would continue, Bommai reiterated that the government must implement internal reservation rather than limit itself to assurances. "Our struggle will not stop until internal reservation is fully implemented in Karnataka," he said.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, MP Govind Karjol, former Union Ministers A. Narayanaswamy and G.M. Siddeshwara, Legislative Council member K.S. Naveen, former MLA G.H. Thippareddy and Madara Channayya Swamiji were among those present at the event. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)