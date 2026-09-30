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Foreign Capital Backs North American AI Expansion Arabian Post


2026-09-30 11:12:43
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Foreign investors are taking a growing role in financing North America's artificial intelligence infrastructure build-out as technology companies tap global pools of capital to meet spending approaching $1 trillion, according to JPMorgan Asset Management.

Charles Wu, head of Asia-Pacific alternatives institutional client strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told the SuperReturn Asia conference in Singapore on Wednesday that banks and institutional investors from Asia, the Gulf and other regions were increasingly supplying capital for computing assets concentrated in North America.

“Compute training assets are still largely in North America,” Wu said.“On the banking side and also on the asset management side, the capital providing the funding for these assets is largely becoming more global.”

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The Arabian Post

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