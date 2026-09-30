Foreign Capital Backs North American AI Expansion Arabian Post
Charles Wu, head of Asia-Pacific alternatives institutional client strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told the SuperReturn Asia conference in Singapore on Wednesday that banks and institutional investors from Asia, the Gulf and other regions were increasingly supplying capital for computing assets concentrated in North America.
“Compute training assets are still largely in North America,” Wu said.“On the banking side and also on the asset management side, the capital providing the funding for these assets is largely becoming more global.”
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