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Temasek Broadens Gulf Presence With Two New Offices Arabian Post


2026-09-30 11:12:43
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Singapore's Temasek plans to open offices in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2027, establishing its first physical presence in the Middle East as it steps up investment and partnerships across the region.

The Singapore state-owned investment company said on Wednesday that the two offices, subject to statutory approvals, would operate as strategic hubs for Temasek and its portfolio companies. Some portfolio companies are expected to co-locate at the new sites, giving them a base from which to develop business and partnerships in Gulf markets.

Temasek said it sees broad opportunities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. It intends to increase engagement with institutions in Qatar and other Middle Eastern markets while using the Riyadh and Abu Dhabi bases to improve access to investment opportunities across Central Asia and Africa.

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The Arabian Post

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