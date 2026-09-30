LAC And Absolute Pilates Invite Singaporeans To Find Wellness In Motion This October Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – In a world that rarely slows down, finding time to pause can feel like another item on the to-do list. This October, LAC, one of Asia's largest specialty retailers in nutritional supplements, invites Singaporeans to do exactly that with Respite with LAC, a week-long experience curated in partnership with Absolute Pilates, centred on movement and meaningful restoration.
Running from 26 October to 1 November 2026 across all five Absolute studios in Singapore, the programme brings together the restorative practice of Reformer Pilates with LAC's science-based approach to everyday wellbeing, encouraging participants to pause, recharge, and reconnect with themselves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment