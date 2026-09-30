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LAC And Absolute Pilates Invite Singaporeans To Find Wellness In Motion This October Arabian Post


2026-09-30 11:12:43
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Singapore's trusted wellness supplement brand brings a week-long restorative experience to Absolute Pilates studios across Singapore, inviting Singaporeans to move with purpose, recharge, and reconnect with their wellbeing from the inside out.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – In a world that rarely slows down, finding time to pause can feel like another item on the to-do list. This October, LAC, one of Asia's largest specialty retailers in nutritional supplements, invites Singaporeans to do exactly that with Respite with LAC, a week-long experience curated in partnership with Absolute Pilates, centred on movement and meaningful restoration.

Running from 26 October to 1 November 2026 across all five Absolute studios in Singapore, the programme brings together the restorative practice of Reformer Pilates with LAC's science-based approach to everyday wellbeing, encouraging participants to pause, recharge, and reconnect with themselves.

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The Arabian Post

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