Cloudnc Raises $20 Million To Expand AI Tools For CNC Machining

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) CloudNC, a technology company that has created AI software for precision machining, has raised $20 million in new investment capital.

The funding is led by Nimble Ventures, a US-based venture investor, with participation from other investors including Calculus Venture Capital, Entrepreneur First and LM Ventures, Lockheed Martin's venture capital fund.

CloudNC will use the investment to further catalyze the acceleration of advanced manufacturing by enabling more machine shops to adopt its AI solutions, and to expand into new and existing markets.

The funding will also support the development and launch of new products, including Quote Agent, an AI solution for quoting and estimating that will be available this year.

CloudNC's main product, CAM Assist, uses AI to greatly reduce the time required to create CNC machining strategies and toolpaths, allowing teams to move from design to production faster and enabling skilled operators to increase their output.

With CAM assist, machine shops increase throughput, improve efficiency and consistency, and make better use of the expertise already within their teams.

CloudNC's technology is now used by more than 1,000 machine shops globally, including hundreds in the US, and its customer base is also growing rapidly in new markets, where the funding will help support further customer adoption and market development.

Theo Saville, CEO and co-founder of CloudNC, says:“Machine shops everywhere are under pressure to quote and program faster, and deliver more with the people and machines they already have.

“This investment allows us to stay focused on what matters most to our customers: making CAM Assist even more effective at accelerating daily production, expanding into more markets, and developing new AI products that address critical bottlenecks across machining workflows.”

John Burbank, founder of Nimble Ventures, says:“CloudNC's automation of CNC will enable massive increases in onshoring of manufacturing and global production of mission-critical components.”

The funding comes as CloudNC moves from early adoption of CAM Assist to broader commercial scale. Existing named customers include Lockheed Martin and Major Tool and Machine, and the company will use the investment to support further growth in its go-to-market operations, including building its commercial presence, customer support and partner activity in fast-growing markets.

CloudNC is also developing new products, including Quote Agent, which will be available later in 2026. Quote Agent addresses one of the most manual and commercially important steps in machining: assessing new jobs and preparing quotes.

By applying AI to quoting and estimating, CloudNC aims to help manufacturers respond to customer enquiries more quickly and consistently, reduce administrative effort, and improve confidence in early-stage job assessment.

Saville says:“Quote Agent is a natural next step for CloudNC as we seek to accelerate global machining with AI. CAM Assist already helps machinists get parts onto machines faster; Quote Agent will help shops assess new work, prepare quotes more efficiently and respond to customers with greater confidence.

“Quoting is one of the biggest hidden bottlenecks in precision machining: move too slowly and shops can lose the opportunity, or price inaccurately and they can lose margin once the job reaches production.

“We believe our AI can make quoting faster, more consistent and more scalable, helping manufacturers win more of the right work while keeping expert judgement firmly in control.”

CloudNC is also actively working with Knox Systems toward achieving FedRAMP certification for CAM Assist. This will help enable US government agencies, defence contractors, and other organisations with stringent security and compliance requirements to use CAM Assist for sensitive manufacturing workloads.