Comau Develops Robotic Order Preparation System For Decathlon

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau has designed and validated an order preparation solution tested within Decathlon's e-commerce fulfillment operations as part of“MASTERLY”, a European initiative designed to accelerate the transition from traditional mass production to highly flexible, customized manufacturing systems.

The system leverages Comau's MyCo collaborative robot with a ROS2-based software architecture and integrates intelligent sensors and an advanced modular gripper to autonomously manage picking, handling, and palletizing tasks across variable product flows.

Comau's role within the MASTERLY project reflects its use of advanced AI-backed automation to address evolving production challenges, including increasing variability, supply chain disruptions, and the need for rapid reconfiguration.

Indeed, the intelligent warehousing and logistics solution, developed in collaboration with the project's ecosystem of technology partners, underscores the importance of scalable and versatile automation designed to improve workplace ergonomics, reduce physical strain and enhance operational flexibility within human-centric production environments.

The project parameters were driven by Decathlon's operational requirements within the targeted fulfilment process, which has provided the foundation for implementing and validating several advanced functionalities.

Key partners included Decathlon itself and STAM, a Genoa-based systems integrator, alongside the broader MASTERLY consortium.

In addition to the MyCo collaborative robot and intelligent gripper, engineered to manipulate objects varying in shape, weight, and material, the solution incorporates advanced sensors, vision-based object recognition, digital twin capabilities, and workflow orchestration tools.

As a result, it can easily manage the rigid, soft, and porous materials commonly found in e-commerce fulfillment environments.

The system also grants real-time optimization and seamless interaction between operators and the automated processes, ensuring high flexibility while maintaining consistent throughput and operational reliability.

Furthermore, the knowledge gained and functionalities validated during the project will contribute to the continued evolution of Comau's MyCo collaborative robotics platform and are expected to become part of its broader portfolio of advanced intralogistics capabilities.

Alessandro Piscioneri, head of product and solution management – advanced automation solutions at Comau, says:“Comau's role in the MASTERLY project is fully aligned with our commitment to advancing next-generation manufacturing by promoting reconfigurability, efficiency, and human-centric automation.

“The project also highlights the strategic value of combining intelligent robotics, digital technologies and systems integration to create highly flexible logistics and fulfillment operations capable of adapting to rapidly changing production and market demands while maintaining operational continuity, scalability and ease of use.

“Comau's growing strategic focus on intralogistics includes strengthening our capabilities through acquisitions, including Automha and Invent, which enable us to deliver increasingly integrated and intelligent solutions across the entire warehouse and production value chain.”