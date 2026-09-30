Pony.Ai And Verne Begin Fully Driverless Robotaxi Trials In Zagreb

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Pony AI, a developer of large-scale commercialization of autonomous driving technology, has partnered with Verne to offer fully driverless Robotaxi test rides with passengers on public roads in Zagreb, marking a European first.

The milestone represents a significant step toward fully driverless commercial operations.

The test rides take place along a 22-kilometer route linking Verne's headquarters and one of Zagreb's main business districts with Franjo Tuđman Airport Zagreb.

The fully driverless routes will be further expanded in the next few months, with the aim to cover the whole operating area in Zagreb.

The milestone comes just over five months after Pony, Verne and Uber announced their partnership to launch Europe's first commercial Robotaxi service.

Under the joint deployment model, Pony provides the autonomous driving technology, Verne leads the service operations, and Uber offers access to the service through its platform.

Since the service operated by Verne was launched in early April, the fleet has logged more than 200,000 kilometers in operations, completed several thousand customer rides and achieved an average passenger rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Moving from commercial operations with an onboard AV operator to fully driverless testing represents an important step for both Pony and Verne.

It demonstrates Pony's ability to apply technology and operational experience from its fully driverless commercial services in China to real-world deployment in Europe, supported by Verne's operational readiness and work to meet regulatory requirements.

Dr James Peng, founder and CEO of Pony, says:“Fully driverless passenger rides in Zagreb mark an important step in Pony's international growth.

“Together with Verne, we are demonstrating how Pony's Virtual Driver can combine with Verne's local operating and passenger-service capabilities to support a scalable path to commercialization.

“The progress in Zagreb provides a strong foundation for expanding fully driverless mobility across Europe and other international markets.”

Marko Pejković, CEO of Verne, says:“Five months ago, we launched Europe's first commercial Robotaxi service. We are now taking the next step, moving from autonomous driving with an onboard AV operator toward fully driverless operations.

“This is a major milestone on the path to scaling autonomous mobility in Europe.”

The test rides use Pony's seventh-generation Robotaxi, powered by a Pony L4 domain controller built on Nvidia Drive AGX, running on the safety-certified Halos OS.

The Robotaxi features a safety architecture combining 360-degree sensor coverage with multiple layers of redundancy and fail-operational capabilities. This architecture has been validated through fully driverless commercial operations in major Chinese cities across complex urban traffic and adverse weather conditions.

Pony currently operates fully driverless commercial services in four major Chinese cities and has logged more than 100 million kilometers in autonomous operations worldwide, including over 40 million kilometers in fully driverless mode.

The fully driverless rides in Zagreb are being conducted in accordance with applicable Croatian regulations and the approvals required for autonomous vehicle testing with passengers on public roads.

The milestone further advances Pony's“dual-engine” growth strategy, under which the company is scaling its Robotaxi business across both China and international markets.

Overseas, Pony is expanding through its joint deployment model, which brings together autonomous driving technology, access to rider demand and day-to-day fleet operations.

The mix of partners can vary by market, allowing the model to adapt to local requirements while supporting a more capital-efficient path to scale.

Recent partnerships have expanded Pony's overseas deployment pipeline to more than 4,000 Robotaxis, including plans with Uber to deploy more than 2,000 vehicles across Europe.

Pony is targeting a global fleet of more than 3,500 Robotaxis by the end of 2026, with operations spanning more than 20 cities worldwide.