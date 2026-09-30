American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Executive Chairman Discusses Texatron(TM) Testing, Race To Power AI

In a new AGORACOM interview, Executive Chairman Brent Nelson outlined the next stages of the company's Texatron(TM) development and potential commercialization strategy. The company has a 5 MW pre-production Texatron(TM) and is working with its Texas fabricator on planned 10 MW and 20 MW configurations. Texas authorization covers 12 planned Texatron(TM) model classes ranging from approximately 500 kW to 1 GW. Management is targeting documented test results showing whether the Texatron(TM) can generate and capture sufficient energy for conversion into usable electricity, with a goal of reaching unity or beyond unity by the end of 2026. If testing and subsequent validation are successful, American Fusion(TM) is targeting a potential test-unit deployment and possible commercial electricity production and sales in 2027.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

American Fusion(TM) (OTCBQ: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies, is putting the testing of its Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM) at the center of a potential strategy to supply electricity to artificial-intelligence infrastructure and other power-intensive customers, according to Executive Chairman Brent Nelson in a new AGORACOM interview ( ).

The interview, released September 9, comes as the company moves through an experimental program involving both of its 500 kW and 5.0 MW pre-production Texatron(TM) and considers larger configurations. Nelson discussed planned 10 MW and 20 MW systems with American Fusion's(TM) Texas fabricator and the company's longer-term objective of developing...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

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