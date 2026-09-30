Fifty One East Showcases Leading Luxury Brands At DJWE 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Fifty One East, Qatar's leading department store, is showcasing a wide range of leading luxury brands at the ongoing 22nd edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

A longstanding exhibitor since the event's inception, Fifty One East continues to showcase an exceptional presentation of fine watchmaking, jewellery, artistry, and hospitality under the theme“Luxury meets Nature”. Some of the leading brands at the Fifty One East pavilion are: Rolex, Chanel, Boucheron, Tudor and Azza Fahmy Jewellery, among others.

Bader al-Darwish, chairman and managing director of Fifty One East, said:“Our participation in the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition has always been about far more than presenting exceptional creations. It is an opportunity to celebrate the trust of our clients, the strength of our longstanding relationships with the world's leading maisons, and the creativity shaping the future of luxury. This year, our newly designed pavilion brings these values to life through a more immersive and personal experience, where nature, artistry and innovation come together.”

Fifty One East's newly designed pavilion provides visitors a serene environment where luxury meets the timeless beauty of nature. The multi-brand area draws on a desert bloom concept developed by Swiss firm Dobas Interior Design and Architecture.

Soft rose and vibrant green accents emerge against subtle shades of grey, while textured glass and semi-transparent chain curtains create an open, fluid setting for international maisons, regional creators and new discoveries.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar and the exhibition's organisers for their continued dedication to this landmark event and their commitment to elevating the exhibition year after year. DJWE plays an important role in highlighting Qatar on the international stage, strengthening its position as a destination for culture and luxury, and attracting visitors from across the region and around the world. We are proud to have been part of its journey since the beginning and look forward to welcoming collectors, connoisseurs and new visitors to Fifty One East,” added al-Darwish.

Rolex, one of the most sought-after luxury brands, is presenting a collection of prestigious, high-precision timepieces with a wide assortment of classic and professional watch models to suit any wrist. Chanel presents an expanded setting that reflects the dialogue between high jewellery and watchmaking through its signature palette of gold, beige, white, and black, enhanced by textured walls and polished brass blade-->





A Rolex watch at the pavilion.

Meanwhile, Boucheron recreates the welcoming spirit of its historic home at 26 Place Vendôme through a setting that combines the intimacy of a private residence with French architectural elegance, and Tudor brings the spirit of the Dakar Rally to DJWE for the first time in Qatar through a completely new and expanded blade-->





A Boucheron collection.

Other renowned brands at the pavilion are: Aigner, Cammilli Firenze, David Yurman, Dennison, Falamank by Tarfa Itani, Genesia, J by JOELLE, L'Âme, Keris, Montegrappa, Pandora, The Little Frog, U-BOAT, WOLF and Yvan Tufenkjian. Together, they offer collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to discover new creations, rare craftsmanship and the distinctive heritage of each house.

Some are taking part in the exhibition for the first time and are already making a strong impact. Brands taking part for the first time include Dennison, Montegrappa, U-Boat, Pierre Hermes, and B&O. The DJWE 2026 edition runs until October 3, and Fifty One East is situated at Pavilion C3 in Hall 3.

DJWE DECC Fifty One East