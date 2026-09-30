Prestige Cars Secures Second Consecutive Win As Qatar's Leading Chauffeured Car Rental Company At World Travel Awards 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Prestige Cars, Qatar's most trusted name for luxury mobility services, announced its recognition as Qatar's Leading Chauffeured Car Rental Company for the third consecutive year at the esteemed World Travel Awards 2026 ceremony held in Dubai. Specialising in vehicle rentals, chauffeured cars, long-term leasing, and conference and events transportation, Prestige Cars sets the standard for luxury mobility.

The World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence, honours exceptional performance in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards, says:“Our winners represent the very best of the Middle East's travel and tourism sector and I congratulate each of them. They are all playing starring roles in raising the collective benchmark of our industry to even greater blade-->

Marwan El Khazen, general manager of Prestige Cars, expressed his gratitude for the accolade, stating,“We are really honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team at Prestige Cars. This recognition motivates us to continue raising higher benchmarks for luxury mobility services in Qatar.”

Now a three-time World Travel Award winner, the company reaffirms its status as Qatar's leading luxury chauffeur company, promising discerning clientele a journey of unparalleled elegance and sophistication.

Prestige Cars, established in 1997 as a subsidiary of Alfardan Automobiles, has been Qatar's trusted leader in luxury mobility, offering high-end vehicles, expert chauffeurs, and services that consistently exceed client expectations. With a focus on quality and luxury, the company incessantly raises the bar for premium performance in the industry.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark others aspire to.

Prestige Cars luxury mobility services World Travel Awards