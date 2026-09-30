Unlocking 'Dark Data' Crucial To Agentic AI Shift, Says Expert

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Unlocking unstructured data trapped inside corporate silos is the primary hurdle facing enterprises adopting autonomous artificial intelligence (AI), according to an industry expert.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Ghassan Kosta, regional general manager for Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq at Google Cloud, emphasised that autonomous AI agents rely entirely on the quality and context of the underlying information supporting them.

He said raw data without context operates merely as noise within enterprise systems, prompting the cloud provider to deploy specialised architectures designed to transform isolated files into structured corporate knowledge.

Kosta pointed out that much of the operational intelligence across organisations remains buried inside unstructured assets, such as contracts, internal communications, and fragmented documents.

“We are connecting structured tables with unstructured assets, making sure that AI agents are able to truly understand the customer's operation and landscape,” he explained.

To support the heavy computational requirements of the agentic AI era, Kosta noted that Google Cloud is expanding its local infrastructure capacity three years after establishing the Google Cloud Doha region.

He highlighted that operating autonomous workflows demands a fundamental shift in technical capabilities, requiring targeted increases in compute, storage, and software resources directly within local data centres.

Alongside infrastructure growth, Kosta stressed that robust security protocols and governance frameworks must be integrated from the initial design phase to protect enterprise workloads as systems scale.

“Securing the customer's workloads starts with strong AI governance, trusted guardrails, and control from day one,” he said, adding that security coverage must extend across the entire operational lifecycle from build to run through autonomous threat intelligence.

These structural enhancements coincide with broader public sector initiatives aimed at expanding national digital capabilities under the Digital Agenda 2030, Kosta pointed out.

Kosta noted that public sector institutions are establishing specialised testing hubs, including an innovation laboratory (iLab) created alongside the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCI) to allow developers and researchers to prototype multimodal applications prior to full deployment.

He also said the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, alongside the National Planning Council, are similarly applying graph technology and analytics infrastructure to model future workforce scenarios and improve executive reporting.

Kosta further stated that deployment of advanced technology must be accompanied by comprehensive workforce training to ensure that digital transformation generates practical business value.

Recalling the company's local roadmap, Kosta explained that human capital development formed the initial foundation of Google Cloud's footprint in Qatar, beginning with the launch of its Centre of Excellence in 2021 prior to opening its official cloud region in 2023.

To support future workforce needs, Kosta reiterated the launching of the Google Cloud National Skilling Programme, a partnership between Google Cloud and the Qatar Digital Academy (QDA) aimed at delivering over 50,000 new learning opportunities across Qatar by 2030.

Kosta added that establishing the necessary technical skills across local talent pools remains essential for driving continuous innovation, operational creativity, and long-term project viability across regional enterprises.

artificial intelligence Google Cloud iLab