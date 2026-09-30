Woman Gets Titanium Jaw In Qatar Surgical First

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has carried out its first advanced subperiosteal dental implant and jaw reconstruction. Surgeons at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) used virtual surgical planning and three-dimensional (3D) simulation to rebuild the lower jaw of a woman in her 60s who had lost all her lower teeth and whose jawbone had severely wasted away.

Her new jaw is made of high-purity, medical-grade titanium designed to remain in place for the rest of her life. She was fitted with temporary prosthetic teeth during the same procedure, and permanent teeth will be placed once her condition has stabilised.

The operation, performed at HMC's Surgical Speciality Centre, offers a new treatment for patients who cannot have conventional dental implants. It also gives hope to many who were previously considered ineligible for any treatment, allowing them to restore their oral health and quality of life. In most cases, patients receive functional teeth immediately after surgery.

The surgical team was led by Dr Khalid Abdel-Galil, senior consultant and chair of HMC's Oral and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Department. Using 3D imaging, the team built an accurate digital model of the patient's jaw before surgery. Each stage of the operation was planned in advance, and the surgical components were custom-designed to fit her anatomy.

Dr Abdel-Galil said: "The procedure involved the use of three-dimensional printed models to plan the surgery and ensure that the reconstructed components matched the patient's anatomical structure. This enhances the efficiency of the surgical procedure and supports better long-term outcomes."

The technique is one of the latest global advances in oral and maxillofacial surgery. It cuts operating time and makes jaw reconstruction more accurate. It also restores chewing, speech and normal breathing, preserves the natural appearance of the face and helps patients regain their self-confidence.

"Three-dimensional planning and printing technology represents a major advancement in oral and maxillofacial surgery and is being used in Qatar for the first time," Dr Abdel-Galil added. "It enables the design of personalised treatment solutions tailored to each patient's clinical condition, while enhancing safety and precision throughout all stages of care."

The new service was introduced by the Department of Dentistry at Al Wakra Hospital in collaboration with HMC's Oral and Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Department. It reflects HMC's commitment to adopting advanced digital technologies that improve surgical precision and clinical outcomes.

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