10 Years, 10 Stories: Partnerships That Spark Opportunity

MENAFN - 3BL) Over the past decade, employees at MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, have transformed a global employee volunteer program into a true movement. As SPARKTM celebrates its 10th anniversary, the“10 Years, 10 Stories” series reflects on a decade of impact and highlights the employees, students, and organizations at the heart of the program.

In the second article in this series, MilliporeSigma's nonprofit partners are in the spotlight. Over the past decade, SPARKTM has helped build and strengthen partnerships with organizations around the world that share a commitment to expanding access to science education and supporting communities where the company operates.

From equipping universities and research institutions in developing countries, to creating hands-on learning experiences in science centers and classrooms, these collaborations act as a catalyst and multiplier for impact. These partners help inspire curiosity, create opportunity, and empower the next generation of innovators.

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MilliporeSigma has partnered with Seeding Labs since 2013 to strengthen scientific capacity and expand global access in developing countries. Since beginning their relationship, the organizations have worked together to equip universities and research institutions with the laboratory resources needed to train future scientists and advance locally driven research. Through equipment donations, scientific expertise, funding, and the co-creation of TeleScience in 2018, the partnership has helped create access to laboratory equipment and skills for more than 270,000 post-secondary students and nearly 4,000 researchers across 43 countries. By supporting scientists where resources are often limited, the collaboration is helping build a stronger global scientific community and empowering local innovators to address challenges in their own communities.

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Since 2014, MilliporeSigma has partnered with Swiss Science Center Technorama to inspire curiosity and make science more accessible through hands-on learning. Together, the organizations have created opportunities for visitors to explore scientific concepts through interactive experiments while connecting directly with employees during volunteer-led SPARKTM events, including the company's Curiosity LabsTM and Curiosity CubeTM programs. These events combine the scientific expertise of employees with Technorama's educational approach, creating engaging experiences that encourage discovery and exploration. Through more than a decade of collaboration, the partnership has helped foster enthusiasm for science and equip learners with the confidence to better understand the world around them.

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Since first partnering in 2016, MilliporeSigma and Chemistry On the Go have worked together to bring the wonder of chemistry to students and communities across Taiwan. Employee volunteers help make science more engaging and accessible through hands-on learning experiences that connect chemistry to everyday life. Supported by the expertise and enthusiasm of employee volunteers, the program encourages students to look beyond textbooks, ask questions, and explore new possibilities. By combining scientific discovery with mentorship and real-world perspectives, the partnership continues to inspire curiosity and a lifelong love of learning in students across Taiwan.

Learn more about SPARKTM and the company's Curiosity Programs by visiting its Employee and Community Engagement website.