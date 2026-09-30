Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Gulf Security, Stability Are Indivisible

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: HH Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has affirmed that the attacks that targeted all GCC nations underscore that Gulf security and stability are indivisible.

He stressed the importance of working with brothers to protect Gulf security and strive to forge strategic cooperation and economic integration.

The Saudi Crown Prince was speaking on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the inauguration of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council.

As part of Saudi Arabia's contributions to strengthening regional stability, shielding the region from the consequences of tensions and conflicts, and coordinating efforts, the Makkah Defense Alliance was established, the Crown Prince said, adding that it stems from joint efforts to play a role in strengthening security and stability in the region.

He also pointed to the establishment of the Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance to strengthen maritime security and protect shared interests along international waterways.

In addition, the Crown Prince highlighted that Saudi Arabia is making every effort with its partners to boost international cooperation to safeguard security, pursue de-escalation and defuse tensions in a bid to achieve regional and international stability.

He stressed the importance of the international community acting without delay and fulfilling its responsibilities to ensure the safe flow of essential goods and humanitarian aid.

The Crown Prince expressed the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the brutal attacks waged by the occupation authority against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, along with its multiple violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He called on the international community, and the Board of Peace in particular, to undertake their hoped-for role in reaching an enduring political resolution.

The Crown Prince underscored the Kingdom's unyielding commitment to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and its unwavering efforts to ensure that they regain their legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state based on international references.

On Yemen, he affirmed the Kingdom's full support, through the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, for extending its authority across the country and restoring stability, as well as confronting attacks by the Houthi group, which has chosen chaos and destruction, and threatening the Yemeni people and the region, as its course of action.

The Crown Prince also reaffirmed the Kingdom's ironclad position in support of the unity and stability of Sudan, as well as safeguarding its legitimate institutions and shielding its people from the travails of war and destruction.