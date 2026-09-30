CENTCOM Declares Completion Of US Withdrawal From Iraq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday the completion of the orderly departure of US forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base, marking the end of the Operation Inherent Resolve mission in Iraq.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the departure from Iraq is part of a planned transition to a bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Iraq, as US forces continue the counter-ISIS mission in Syria alongside Coalition partners and the Syrian government.

The statement added that Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has advised, assisted, and enabled partner forces in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria since CENTCOM established the unit in 2014.

CENTCOM commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, said ISIS no longer poses a systemic threat to Iraq's national security, and Iraqi security forces now possess the capacity, leadership, and operational independence to unilaterally manage threats to their homeland.

Cooper added that US and Coalition forces stationed across the region will remain ready to respond to any ISIS threats that arise.

American and Coalition forces began departing federal Iraq last October as part of a transition that culminated in the removal of personnel and equipment from Erbil Air Base in September.

Located in northern Iraq, Erbil Air Base served as the main operational hub for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and hosted most of the 1,500 American and Coalition forces who supported counter-ISIS operations.

Earlier today, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al Zaidi announced the official completion of the mission of the international Coalition to fight ISIS in Iraq and the country's transition to a new phase in which Iraqi forces and institutions assume full responsibility for its security and stability, and the transition to bilateral cooperation with the countries participating in the Coalition in the security, military and training fields.