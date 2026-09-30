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Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Panama's Deputy Foreign Minister

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Panama's Deputy Foreign Minister


2026-09-30 11:03:01
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Panama: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday in Panama with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Panama HE Carlos Hoyos.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and cement them. It also discussed the latest developments in Latin America, in addition to several issues of common interest.

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The Peninsula

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