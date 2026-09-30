Interior Ministry Undersecretary Meets Under-Secretary Of State For International Trade At Finnish Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior HE Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi met with Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland HE Jarno Syrjala, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations in relevant fields. It also discussed a number of topics of common interest, as well as ways to support and develop them.