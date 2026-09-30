HIA, Ehsan Team Up To Make Travel More Accessible For Older Persons

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: To mark the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP), Hamad International Airport (HIA) and the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centers operating under the Qatar Foundation (QF), launched a joint collaborative program aimed at enhancing the awareness of the valued elderly regarding travel procedures, services, and accessibility facilities available at the airport.

The move contributes to greater independence and confidence while traveling and provides them with a smoother, more comfortable, and inclusive travel experience.

The launch of the program comes as part of both entities' commitment to strengthening community partnerships and integrating efforts aimed at empowering the valued elderly and improving their quality of life.

It also seeks to reinforce the concept of inclusion and provide them with the opportunity to directly learn about HIA's facilities, travel services, digital solutions, and the available channels for requesting assistance throughout the various stages of their journey.

The program includes organizing periodic visits for the valued elderly to HIA, featuring guided and introductory tours of the airport's facilities and services dedicated to travelers, as well as awareness sessions covering the key stages of the passenger journey, travel procedures, digital solutions, and accessibility services. These sessions aim to help participants navigate the travel experience with greater knowledge, confidence, and independence.

The program also prioritizes the participation of the valued elderly by listening to their views and feedback regarding their experience and utilizing their input to further develop future sessions and tours.

This supports ongoing efforts to provide a more inclusive travel experience that better meets their needs, while helping to identify areas that may require further awareness or clarification.

This collaboration embodies HIA's commitment to providing an inclusive and accessible travel experience for all passengers, alongside the role undertaken by Ehsan in empowering the valued elderly and enhancing their quality of life, thereby supporting the provision of a travel experience characterized by accessibility, confidence, and independence.

Executive Manager of Ehsan, Manal Al Mannai, said the launch of the collaborative program with HIA, coinciding with IDOP, reflects the importance of integrating the roles of community institutions in supporting and empowering the valued elderly and providing services and experiences that enhance their independence and active participation in society.

Al Mannai added that Ehsan is committed to ensuring that the valued elderly are active partners in the development of the services and experiences provided to them, and to providing them with opportunities that enhance their independence and confidence across various aspects of their lives.

She elaborated that the program combines awareness, practical experience, and direct engagement with their views and needs, contributing to enhancing their knowledge of travel services and airport facilities and achieving a smoother, more inclusive, and more suitable experience for them.