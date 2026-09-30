UJ Awards Her Highness Honorary Doctorate In Recognition Of Her Efforts In Global Education And Human Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Pretoria: The University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Wednesday conferred an honorary doctorate on HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and Education Above All Foundation (EAA), in recognition of her work in defense of human rights, placing children's education at the center of global policy, and investing in progress and social reform.

The honorary doctorate was received on behalf of Her Highness by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of South Africa Mubarak bin Nasser Al Khalifa.