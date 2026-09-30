You Love Your Medicare Plan - Do You Still Need To Compare It Every Year?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Finding a Medicare plan that works well can feel like winning a small bureaucratic lottery: your doctors accept it, your prescriptions are covered, and the bills haven't delivered any ugly surprises. So when Medicare Open Enrollment rolls around again, it's tempting to throw the plan advertisements straight into recycling and keep what you already have. You absolutely can keep a plan that's still available and appropriate, but comparing Medicare plans every year is still worth the effort because the plan you love today may not operate exactly the same way next January. Medicare says plans can change costs, coverage, provider networks, and other details from one year to the next. The goal isn't to switch plans annually. You always want to make the best choice for your individual situation. So, if you're already happy with your current plan, here's what you need to know.

Your Plan Can Change Even When You Don't

Medicare health and drug plans aren't frozen in place after you enroll. According to Medicare, plans set their premiums, deductibles, and amounts charged for covered services each year. A Medicare Advantage plan that cost very little this year could have different specialist copays, hospital costs, deductibles, or other cost-sharing next year. Drug plans can change too, including premiums, formularies, cost-sharing tiers, pharmacy arrangements, and coverage requirements. That's why comparing Medicare plans every year starts with understanding next year's version of your current plan rather than assuming it's identical to this year's.

Start With the Letter Your Plan Sends in September

Before comparing anything, find your Annual Notice of Change, commonly called the ANOC. Medicare says plans send this document each fall, typically in September, explaining changes in coverage, costs, and other plan details that take effect in January. One practical approach is to put this year's numbers beside next year's and compare the premium, medical and drug deductibles, specialist copays, hospital cost-sharing, prescription tiers, annual out-of-pocket maximum, and benefits you regularly use. A $10 increase in a specialist copay may not look dramatic, but someone making two specialist visits every month would spend an additional $240 over the year from that change alone. Think of the ANOC as the renewal offer you're evaluating before agreeing to buy another year of essentially the same insurance product.

Your Favorite Doctor Is Worth Checking Again

A plan can be great largely because the doctors and hospitals you trust participate in its network. The Medicare & You handbook explains that a plan's Annual Notice of Change can include changes to provider networks, making those changes worth reviewing before another plan year begins.

Before automatically renewing, check your primary-care physician, specialists, preferred hospital, rehabilitation facility, and any other providers you regularly use, and Medicare also recommends asking doctors and pharmacies whether they're in a plan's network when evaluating coverage. It can be worth confirming participation directly with an important provider, particularly when continuing access to a specialist is one of your biggest reasons for keeping the plan. A low premium isn't much of a bargain if keeping your cardiologist suddenly requires going out of network or finding someone new.

Prescription Coverage Can Quietly Change the Math

Prescription drugs are one of the easiest reasons for last year's excellent plan to become next year's expensive one. Medicare explains that plans use formularies, or covered-drug lists, and divide medications into tiers that generally correspond with different out-of-pocket costs. A medication's tier, coverage requirements, and the pharmacy you use can all affect what you ultimately pay, so enter the medications you actually take when using Medicare's comparison tools rather than judging drug coverage from the premium alone. That matters for 2027 even though the national average premium for stand-alone Part D plans is projected by CMS to rise by less than $1, from $35.09 in 2026 to approximately $36 in 2027. A relatively stable national average doesn't guarantee that your prescriptions will cost the same under your plan next year.

A $0 Premium Doesn't Settle the Question

Medicare Advantage advertisements often put the monthly premium front and center, but that's only one number in a much larger calculation. CMS projects the weighted average Medicare Advantage monthly premium will actually fall from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, while more than 99% of Medicare beneficiaries will have access to at least one Medicare Advantage plan.

Imagine one plan charging a $0 monthly premium but $45 every time you visit a specialist; someone seeing two specialists every month would spend $1,080 a year on those copays alone. A competing plan charging a modest monthly premium but substantially lower specialist copays could potentially cost less over the entire year, depending on its other benefits and cost-sharing. Compare the likely yearly cost of using the plan, not merely what comes out of your bank account each month for the premium.

Your Own Health Can Change Too

Sometimes the insurance plan isn't what changed... You are. Perhaps you started seeing a new specialist, were prescribed an expensive medication, developed a condition requiring regular therapy, or began anticipating surgery for the following year. A plan perfectly suited to someone taking two generic prescriptions might not remain the best fit after that person begins taking an expensive specialty medication or needs frequent outpatient services. Medicare's yearly review guidance recommends looking at whether available plans cover your prescriptions, include the doctors and pharmacies you want, and potentially offer lower costs. Comparing Medicare plans every year lets you evaluate today's health needs rather than remaining locked mentally into the circumstances you had when you originally enrolled.

Extra Benefits Deserve Scrutiny, Not Just Excitement

Dental, vision, hearing, fitness, transportation, food-related benefits, and other extras can make Medicare Advantage plans attractive. But the existence of a benefit doesn't tell you how valuable it will be for your situation because plans may impose dollar limits, provider restrictions, eligibility requirements, copayments, or other conditions. Read the plan's Evidence of Coverage, which Medicare says explains what the plan covers and how much you pay, closely enough to understand what you're actually getting. A benefit advertised as being worth $2,000 isn't necessarily worth $2,000 to you if you wouldn't otherwise purchase the services or if restrictions prevent you from using the full amount. Prioritize your core medical and prescription needs first, then treat genuinely useful extras as another financial comparison point.

You Don't Have to Switch Just Because Another Plan Looks Cheaper

Annual comparison shouldn't become an annual scavenger hunt for whichever plan advertises the lowest number. Established relationships with doctors, predictable prescription coverage, familiarity with a plan's procedures, and good experiences getting care all have real value. Suppose another plan appears to save $20 a month in premiums, or $240 over the year, but your cardiologist isn't in its network or several prescriptions have less favorable coverage. The apparent savings could disappear quickly. Medicare's Plan Compare can provide estimates of costs using your actual prescriptions and preferred pharmacies, giving you more useful information than comparing premiums by themselves. Sometimes comparing Medicare plans every year simply confirms that the plan you already love remains the right one for your needs.

Give Yourself Time Before December 7

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, and Medicare says changes made during that period generally take effect January 1. Use Medicare's Plan Compare to compare available 2027 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans using your location, medications, pharmacies, and other relevant information.

CMS says 97% of Medicare beneficiaries will have access to at least 10 Medicare Advantage options in 2027, which means many people have enough choices that comparing them on the final afternoon of Open Enrollment could become overwhelming. If you want unbiased individual help, your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) provides free Medicare counseling and isn't connected to an insurance company or health plan. Start early enough to call insurers, pharmacies, or doctors when something is unclear rather than making a rushed decision on December 7.

Staying Put Can Be a Decision, Not a Default

There is nothing wrong with renewing a Medicare plan you genuinely like. The important difference is whether you keep it because you've confirmed that your doctors, prescriptions, benefits, and costs still work for you or because opening the Medicare paperwork felt like too much trouble. Review the Annual Notice of Change, verify important providers and prescriptions, estimate what a realistic year of healthcare could cost, and compare your current coverage with available alternatives before Open Enrollment ends. If your existing plan remains available and you stay enrolled, remember that you're accepting next year's version of that plan, including its updated costs, coverage, and rules... not freezing the plan you had this year.

Do you compare your Medicare plan every year, or do you usually keep the same coverage when you're happy with it?