Did Medicare Pay For A Test You Never Received? CMS's Latest Fraud Crackdown Gives You A Reason To Look

MENAFN - Saving Advice) When your Medicare Summary Notice arrives, it's easy to glance at the amount you owe and ignore everything Medicare paid behind the scenes. CMS's latest fraud crackdown offers a compelling reason to read the rest of the page. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says recent enforcement actions have stopped more than $1.6 billion in potentially improper Medicare laboratory payments, including claims involving tests that allegedly weren't performed. The agency says it revoked 157 fraudulent laboratory providers, suspended payments to other labs, and recouped hundreds of millions of dollars in identified overpayments. Checking your Medicare Summary Notice for fraud won't take down a national scheme by itself, but beneficiaries can spot something sophisticated computer models sometimes can't: a test you know you never had.

CMS Says It Has Stopped More Than $1.6 Billion

The scale of the latest laboratory enforcement effort is substantial. CMS says $732 million in savings came from revoking 157 fraudulent lab providers, while more than $500 million in potentially fraudulent payments was halted through 185 payment suspensions connected with an investigation of 600 laboratories. Another $276 million was recouped from 442 identified overpayments that had already gone to suspect labs, while $127 million in potentially fraudulent payments was prevented through 85 law-enforcement referrals from a CMS contractor. The agency uses advanced analytics, including artificial intelligence and machine-learning models, to search Medicare fee-for-service claims for unusual billing patterns. Those numbers make checking your own claims feel less like tedious paperwork and more like a basic financial-security habit.

Medicare Already Spends Billions on Laboratory Tests

The fraud crackdown makes more sense when you consider how much money legitimately flows through Medicare laboratory claims. The HHS Office of Inspector General found that Medicare Part B spent $8.4 billion on clinical diagnostic laboratory tests in 2024, an increase of 5% from the previous year. Genetic tests alone accounted for more than $3.6 billion, or 43% of total Part B laboratory spending, even though genetic testing represents only part of the laboratory market. The 25 laboratory tests with the highest expenditures accounted for more than $4.1 billion, with the highest-spending individual test carrying a median Medicare payment of $447 per claim. With billions of Medicare dollars moving through this one category of healthcare, an unfamiliar laboratory charge deserves more attention than simply checking whether your own balance says $0.

Some Labs Allegedly Billed for Tests That Never Happened

Not every questionable laboratory claim involves someone charging slightly too much for a legitimate blood test. CMS says investigators have targeted labs suspected of billing for services that weren't rendered, medically unnecessary services involving beneficiaries with no established relationship with the ordering provider, and upcoded services. One person allegedly enrolled 14 laboratories in Medicare and billed more than $24 million even though CMS says none of those laboratories were found to be operational.

In another case, CMS says a Texas laboratory suspected of billing for services not rendered began submitting significant claims in February 2026, leading the agency to deny $1.2 million before later suspending additional payments. A beneficiary reviewing a Medicare Summary Notice for fraud has one particularly valuable piece of information in situations like these: whether the supposed test actually happened.

Your Medicare Claims Show What Was Billed in Your Name

People with Original Medicare receive a Medicare Summary Notice, or MSN, showing services and supplies providers billed to Medicare. Medicare says the MSN isn't a bill; it shows services or supplies billed to Medicare, what Medicare paid, and the maximum amount the beneficiary may owe the provider. Medicare's current guidance says mailed MSNs are sent at least every six months when you've had services or supplies, but beneficiaries can choose electronic MSNs and receive one for any month in which a claim is processed. You can also log into your secure Medicare account, where Medicare says a Part A or Part B claim can usually be viewed within 24 hours after Medicare processes it. That means you don't have to wait months for a paper statement if you want to make reviewing claims part of your regular financial-security routine.

An Unfamiliar Laboratory Name Isn't Automatically Fraud

Suppose you remember having blood drawn at your doctor's office, but the Medicare claim lists a laboratory name you've never heard before. That alone doesn't prove fraud because medical offices can send specimens to outside laboratories, and the entity billing Medicare may not have the same name as the doctor's office where the specimen was collected. Start by comparing the date, type of test, ordering provider, and circumstances with care you actually received. If you're still unsure, call the doctor's office or laboratory using a trusted number, not contact information supplied by an unsolicited caller, and ask whether the claim corresponds with your care. Reviewing a Medicare Summary Notice for fraud means investigating discrepancies, not assuming every unfamiliar company is committing a crime.

Watch Closely for Genetic and High-Complexity Tests

Certain types of testing have attracted particular attention from federal investigators. CMS says suspicious laboratory billing has involved pathogen-detection testing, high-complexity drug testing, genetic testing, and other services, while the HHS Office of Inspector General is conducting additional work specifically examining vulnerabilities in Medicare genetic-testing claims. OIG notes that Medicare Part B spending on genetic tests exceeded $3.6 billion in 2024, an increase of roughly half a billion dollars from the previous year.

Be particularly cautious if a genetic-testing claim appears after someone contacted you unexpectedly offering a“free” cancer, cardiovascular, or other genetic screening supposedly covered by Medicare. The presence of a genetic test isn't proof of wrongdoing, but a test you genuinely don't remember discussing, authorizing, or providing a sample for deserves a closer look.

Medical Equipment Claims Deserve the Same Treatment

Laboratory tests aren't the only suspicious charges beneficiaries should look for. In September, CMS announced that it had identified and was barring 11 medical-equipment suppliers associated with more than $3.4 billion in suspected fraudulent billing practices during 2025 and 2026. CMS says the suppliers included companies that billed for equipment supposedly provided to people who were already deceased as well as beneficiaries who never requested or received the products.

In one Texas case involving roughly $5.5 million in orthotics claims, six interviewed beneficiaries told investigators they didn't know the ordering providers, had never heard of the company, and didn't need the equipment being billed. If a brace, catheter supply, or other piece of medical equipment appears in your claims history but you never requested or received it, that deserves the same attention as an unfamiliar laboratory test.

A $0 Balance Doesn't Mean an Incorrect Claim Doesn't Matter

It's easy to assume an incorrect claim doesn't affect you personally if Medicare paid it and your statement says you owe nothing. But fraudulent billing drains Medicare funds, and an unfamiliar claim can also be a warning that someone has obtained your Medicare information and may try to use it again. Think of it similarly to finding an unfamiliar $0 authorization or tiny test charge on a credit card: the immediate financial damage to you may appear nonexistent, but the activity itself tells you something may be wrong. Medicare's fraud guidance advises beneficiaries to protect their Medicare number and Social Security number and to review Medicare statements for services they didn't receive. An unexpected claim can therefore be both a taxpayer issue and a personal financial-security warning.

Here's What to Do When a Claim Doesn't Look Right

Start by checking your own records and contacting the provider if there's a reasonable possibility you simply don't recognize the billing name. If the provider can't explain the charge (or you're certain you never received the service), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says you can report suspected Medicare fraud by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). Have your Medicare number, the provider's information, the questionable service or item, the amount approved and paid by Medicare, the date listed on the claim, and the reason you believe it shouldn't have been billed. Don't confront suspicious callers or give them additional personal information while trying to investigate what happened. Keep copies of your MSN, Explanation of Benefits, notes from telephone conversations, and any other documentation connected with the questionable claim.

Five Minutes With Your Claims Can Be Worth It

CMS has sophisticated analytics scanning enormous quantities of Medicare billing data, but its computers weren't sitting beside you at your doctor's appointment. You know whether someone drew your blood, whether you provided a genetic-testing sample, whether you received that brace, and whether a package containing medical equipment ever arrived at your door. CMS's latest laboratory enforcement effort involves more than $1.6 billion in potentially improper Medicare payments, while a separate equipment investigation involves another $3.4 billion in suspected fraudulent billing, showing how quickly questionable claims can add up across the system. Consider reviewing your Medicare claims the same way you review a bank or credit-card statement, and remember that Original Medicare beneficiaries can use their secure Medicare account to see processed claims without waiting for the next paper MSN.

Have you ever found a medical test, provider, or piece of equipment on a Medicare statement that you didn't recognize?