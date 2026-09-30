Polish PM Donald Tusk To Visit India With 100 Firms In Late October: Poland's Finance Minister (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Milwaukee, Oct 1 (IANS) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit India at the end of October with nearly 100 leading Polish companies as Warsaw seeks a sharp expansion of economic ties with New Delhi, Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski told IANS.

Tusk plans to travel to both New Delhi and Bengaluru, with economic cooperation at the centre of the visit, Domanski said in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (local time).

"This meeting was like one-on-one without media presence. So what I can say is that we are discussing, among many other topics, the visit of Prime Minister Tusk that will take place at the end of October to India," Domanski said, referring to his meeting with India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"The Prime Minister is planning to visit not only Delhi, but also Bangalore. And this mission will have a very strong economic background and will have strong emphasis on economic issues," he said.

Domanski said bilateral relations were improving but remained well below their potential.

"We are happy that we managed to get a consensus on the India-EU level. That being said, it's up to each member state to enhance cooperation and trade," he said.

"And I can say that we will bring close to 100 leading Polish companies to participate in this trip to India."

The minister described Poland as a rapidly growing European economy, with growth estimated at 3.5 to 3.6 per cent this year. Warsaw, he said, was looking for new trading partners, with India high on that list.

"India, a giant, a leader in Asia, well, it's a country that we really like to have closer trade relations," Domański said.

Defence, space, machinery and food processing are among the sectors where Poland sees opportunities for greater cooperation with India.

"As a country that is rapidly developing its defence industry, we believe there's a lot of room for cooperation in the defence industry," he said.

"We also decided to double our investments in the space industry. For sure, we will bring our space industry companies to India," Domanski said.

He said Poland was also strong in machinery and saw opportunities in food processing, including poultry exports.

For Indian companies looking at Poland, Domanski pointed to clean energy, information technology and industrial sectors. He also pitched Poland as an entry point to the wider European market.

"We believe that Poland could be a very interesting hub for Indian investments in Europe," he said. "We are a member of the European Union, so by investing in Poland, Indian companies get access to the European Union market."

Domanski also placed India's democratic system at the centre of Warsaw's approach to building long-term economic ties.

"We see India as a global leader. We see India as a country of very ambitious people, like Polish people," he said.

"We see India as a democracy, which is very important and a country with which we want to build stable economic ties."

At the G20 meeting, Domanski said Poland raised what he called the weaponisation of trade in agricultural products. He pointed to disruptions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and restrictions on Black Sea trade.

He also underscored the role he sees for New Delhi in global commerce.

"India is a leader. India is not only one of the largest, one of the biggest global economies, but really also a country of high GDP growth," he said.

"I really hope that Poland, the European Union and India will be much closer trade allies, trade partners than they are today."

India and Poland elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024. The two countries also adopted a five-year action plan covering areas including trade and investment, defence, energy, green technologies, agriculture and infrastructure.

PM Modi's trip was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Poland in 45 years. Tusk last visited India as Poland's Prime Minister in 2010. During PM Modi's 2024 visit, he invited Tusk to visit India.