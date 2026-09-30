ASTS Climbs Overnight As Bluebird Convoy Heads To Cape Canaveral, CEO Pitches Spectrum To FCC Chief



BlueBirds 14-16 left AST's Texas facility for Cape Canaveral, although the company did not announce a launch date.

Production is advancing through BlueBird 50, with more than 20 spacecraft structures being integrated. AST's recent change-of-control severance plan sparked retail buyout speculation as payouts require a qualifying executive departure.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) climbed over 1% overnight heading into Thursday as the company shipped three BlueBird satellites to Cape Canaveral and disclosed CEO Abel Avellan's push for expanded direct-to-device spectrum in a meeting with the FCC's chairman.

ASTS stock fell nearly 1% to $58.86 on Wednesday, ending September with a 0.2% loss.

ASTS BlueBirds 14-16 Hit The Road

“Another convoy is on the move,” AST said on X, announcing that BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 had left its Texas facility and were on the road to Cape Canaveral.“Next stop: orbit.”

The company previously said BlueBird 14 was complete and satellites 15 and 16 were nearing completion. The latest announcement confirms their shipment but does not specify a launch date.

AST said its satellites carry the largest commercial communications arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit. Its platform can deliver space-based cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones, support secure government applications and provide an additional layer of connectivity. The shipment comes as AST works toward a broader launch campaign of about 45 satellites, whose timing previously shifted from 2026 to early 2027.

AST also said production at its Midland, Texas, facility continues to advance through BlueBird 50, with more than 20 spacecraft structures being integrated as part of its assembly process.“One constellation. Connectivity. Resilience. Security. Built in Texas,” AST said. In its August update, the company reported 13 spacecraft in orbit and preparations for beta service with selected partners in 2026.

ASTS Seeks Wider Direct-To-Device Spectrum

Avellan met FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Monday, according to a new FCC filing. Also attending were Jennifer Manner, AST's senior vice president of regulatory affairs and international strategy; Nicholas Degani of Reticulated Strategies; and Arpan Sura, Carr's senior counsel and chief AI officer.

AST expressed support for the commission's proposal to make unlicensed spectrum available for direct-to-device services. The company said the lower 6 GHz band should be added to the bands already proposed, arguing that broader access would support service development and competition. The representatives also discussed AST's support, working with its partners, for an auction of the 1675-1695 MHz band.

AT & T Questions SpaceX, ASTS Buyout Chatter Swirls

The updates follow AT & T CEO John Stankey's criticism of SpaceX's proposed rooftop cellular network as“not a viable strategy,” citing cost and consent hurdles. AST instead partners with carriers, including AT & T and Verizon, to connect standard smartphones directly to satellites.

Separately, AST's new change-of-control severance plan sparked retail buyout speculation, although no deal was announced. A qualifying departure within one year after a change of control or, in certain cases, 180 days before, would entitle Avellan to twice the sum of his annual salary and target bonus.

Other eligible executives would receive 1.5 times the sum. Benefits also include a prorated bonus, payments tied to 24 months of health coverage for Avellan or 18 months for other executives, and full vesting of eligible equity awards. A change of control alone would not trigger severance.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' levels a week ago amid 'high' message volume.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of September 30 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$ASTS Abel and B Carr meeting together in person at the FCC? Big.”

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Another user said,“$ASTS If BB11 had a problem I can't imagine they would have shipped 14-16. More confirmation IMO that BB11 is just fine.”

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ASTS stock has declined 19% year-to-date.

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