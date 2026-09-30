Gold, Silver Prices Today, Oct 1: How Much Do Gold And Silver Cost City-Wise?
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,37,250
|Rs 1,48,940
|Rs 2,40,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,40,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,40,000
|Chennai
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,40,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,40,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,37,100
|Rs 1,49,570
|Rs 2,40,000
The precious-metals market is entering October after a notable move during September. Investors are now monitoring US economic indicators, including the Core PCE Price Index, unemployment figures and Nonfarm Payrolls, as these readings could influence expectations about the Federal Reserve's future policy direction.
Currency movements and crude oil prices are also important factors for bullion markets. Moneycontrol reported that Brent crude futures had moved higher during the previous session, while the rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar. Such global and domestic market movements can influence the direction of precious metals in India.
Gold and silver prices can change during the trading day, while jewellery prices can differ further because of GST, making charges and other applicable costs. Buyers should therefore confirm the final rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.
The rates above provide a city-wise snapshot for readers tracking gold and silver prices on October 1 and comparing bullion prices across major Indian markets.
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