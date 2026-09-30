ONDS, AVAV, KTOS, RCAT, UMAC Stocks Rise Overnight: Pentagon Maps Out AI-Driven Defense Shift With Autonomous Warfare Command



Hegseth unveiled six initiatives to modernize the U.S. military, with a strong focus on AI, robotics and autonomous weapons.

The new Autonomous Warfare Command, or Autowarcom, is expected to become operational by October 2027. Hegseth assigned Project Agincourt to build the new autonomous warfare command and boost drone development and procurement.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS), AeroVironment (AVAV), Kratos Defense and Security (KTOS), Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) and Unusual Machines (UMAC) stocks rose overnight as investors reacted to the Pentagon's plan for a new Autonomous Warfare Command. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth unveiled initiatives focused on autonomous systems, robotics and faster defense procurement, signaling a broader push to modernize U.S. military capabilities.

Drone stocks gained between 0.2% and over 1% overnight Wednesday.

Autowarcom To Boost Autonomous Warfare

On Wednesday, Hegseth announced a series of initiatives aimed at reshaping how the U.S. military develops technology, builds infrastructure and prepares future service members, with autonomous weapons and robotics at the center of the plans.

Speaking to officers at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia, Hegseth introduced six initiatives covering autonomous warfare, military planning, infrastructure, bases, officer training and religious affairs. The plans include a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command, dubbed“Autowarcom,” along with Project Meridian, Fortress America, The Next Great American Base, America's Corps of Cadets and an Office of Religious Affairs.

The Autonomous Warfare Command, known as Autowarcom, is expected to become operational by October 2027. Hegseth said Autowarcom would concentrate on expanding robotic and autonomous capabilities throughout the joint force in "the fastest peacetime shift in modern history."

"Today, with Autowarcom, we institutionalize - and we supercharge - the era of [super intelligence], robotics and autonomous systems, all in order to win."

Project Agincourt To Lay Groundwork For Autowarcom

To move the new command from concept toward reality, Hegseth assigned the Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems to lead Project Agincourt. The effort will develop Autowarcom's organizational structure while continuing the military's existing unmanned-systems work and testing a different approach to acquiring autonomous technology.

The initiative builds on military drone competitions in which companies test commercial systems against realistic battlefield scenarios. Successful manufacturers can receive orders shortly after the evaluations. The Pentagon has requested $74 billion for autonomous and counter-drone technology in its proposed defense budget.

The latest move builds on the Drone Dominance Program to strengthen U.S. drone production, use ideas from military personnel, equip combat units with affordable attack drones, and train senior officers to make faster decisions on drone purchases and training.

ONDS, AVAV, UMAC And RCAT Build Out Drone Portfolios

Ondas has evolved into a broad autonomous-systems company spanning drones, counter-UAS, ground robotics, secure communications and stratospheric platforms for defense and critical infrastructure. AeroVironment produces tactical drones, Switchblade loitering munitions and counter-drone systems.

Unusual Machines makes NDAA-compliant drone components such as motors, flight controllers, cameras, and video gear, while Red Cat develops tactical military drones through Teal Drones and FlightWave, as well as autonomous maritime systems through Blue Ops.

So far this year, AVAV, ONDS, KTOS, and RCAT stocks have declined between 18% and 43%, while UMAC stock has surged 92%.

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