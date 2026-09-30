PM Modi Hails 'Hero' Indian Pilot Who Averted Tragedy On Israel Flight

PM Modi Hails 'Hero' Pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, as a "hero" for his courage in protecting passengers after he was seriously injured during a mid-air attack aboard an Israel-bound flight, saying his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy."

"India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," he added. Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2026

Details of the Mid-Air Attack

The incident took place aboard the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight when Captain Machchhar was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot, who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and a relief crew to intervene and overpower the attacker. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

A passenger aboard the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight recounted the panic when the aircraft plunged during the confrontation, CBS News reported. "Suddenly the airplane dropped, massive turbulence for 20, 30 seconds, and then balanced, and then once again dropped for ten seconds, and balanced again, and then we saw that, in the front of the aircraft there was a riot," passenger Almog Italie said in his video.

Citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CBS News added that“after the stabbing incident, passengers held the co-pilot down while another pilot on board landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia.”

CBS News further reported that a statement from Flydubai acknowledged the incident, stating that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that the aircraft "was successfully secured by on-duty FlyDubai crew traveling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely." The passengers were subsequently flown to Tel Aviv via another aircraft.

Global Leaders and Embassies Laud Pilot's Courage

US President Donald Trump also praised Captain Machchhar, describing him as a hero while speaking about the incident. Trump said he had spoken with Netanyahu and described the co-pilot as "perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job". "The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door," Trump said.

Trump also praised Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun for intervening during the incident, describing his intervention as "amazing". Hayoun later met Netanyahu and recounted how he put the alleged attacker in a chokehold, pulled him out of the cockpit, and then returned to take control of the aircraft. Netanyahu hailed Hayoun as a "true hero" and wrote on X, "Yoniv, you're a true hero. We're a nation of lions!"

The US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there were "no credible threats" directed at the United States following the incident and said aviation security officials were reviewing existing safety protocols. "We have no credible threats to us right now. We take every incident like this very serious, and we continue to look at the procedures, that we have in place and continue to make sure the American people are safe," Mullin said on Wednesday (local time), as reported by Fox News.

The Indian Embassy in France also paid tribute to Machchhar for his "extraordinary courage", saying he fought back after being stabbed, opened the cockpit door and helped passengers and crew subdue the attacker, thereby preventing a catastrophe in mid-flight and saving 174 lives.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also hailed Machchhar as a hero, saying he fought back after being stabbed and, despite severe injuries, managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and Emirati crew to intervene and save the passengers. "This man is a hero. Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door - allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save all the passengers. Together, their extraordinary courage saved 174 lives. Indian. Israeli. Emirati. Different nationalities. One extraordinary act of courage. We wish Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery," it said in a post on X.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also expressed solidarity with Machchhar and commended the joint efforts of those on board. "Together with Israeli, Indian and UAE nations I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers & crew members saved the lives of 180 souls. United against terrorism!" Azar posted on X.

The Embassy of India in Israel said Machchhar displayed "remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty" despite sustaining injuries. "A resounding salute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073! Despite sustaining injuries in an extraordinary and challenging situation, Captain Machchhar displayed remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty, helping ensure the safety of everyone on board. Our thoughts and prayers are with Captain Machchhar for a swift and full recovery," the Embassy said.

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also praised the pilot's valour. "In the skies above, courage held the line. We salute Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073, who stood with the courageous people on board and turned an unthinkable tragedy into a safe landing. Our prayers are with him for a swift and full recovery," Kwatra stated on X.

About Captain Smit Machchhar

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai. A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft. Prior to joining Flydubai, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with an Indian airline, SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Flydubai Suspends Israel Flights

Meanwhile, Flydubai will temporarily suspend flights to and from Israel as an investigation into Wednesday's mid-air incident is underway, an airline spokesperson said, CNN reported. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)