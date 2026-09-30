Delhi Minister Sood Lauds Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games Silver Win

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday met veteran Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and congratulated her on winning the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Asian Games 2026. Sood shared a video of his meeting with the Olympic medallist on X and praised Chanu's achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where she lifted a combined 198kg to claim her maiden medal at the continental showpiece.

"Met @mirabai\_chanu and congratulated her on winning the silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games, with an incredible combined lift of 198 kg. Her journey, marked by dedication, discipline and perseverance, continues to inspire millions and bring pride to the nation. Wishing her many more milestones and moments of glory ahead!" Sood wrote on X.

Chanu's Silver-Winning Performance

The 32-year-old Chanu completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg, before registering 107kg and 111kg in her first two clean and jerk attempts to finish with a total of 198kg. North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold with a total lift of 215kg, while Wijayana took the bronze.

Completing the Medal Cabinet

The silver completed a long-awaited medal collection for Chanu at the major international multi-sport events. She had previously won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and medals at the World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships. The Asian Games medal had remained the notable missing piece after Chanu finished fourth at the Hangzhou edition in 2023, where an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt.

With her silver in Aichi-Nagoya, Chanu became only the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

From Manipur to a National Icon

Chanu's journey to the top began in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, where she grew up as the youngest of six siblings in a modest family. Her father, Saikhom Kriti Meitei, worked in the Public Works Department, while her mother, Saikhom Tombi, ran a small shop.

About Ashish Sood

Sood has been serving as Delhi's Minister for Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, and Training & Technical Education since February 20, 2025, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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