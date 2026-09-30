Why Are VZ, T, TMUS Stocks Rising Overnight?



The move would be facilitated through the satellite spectrum abundance order in the 12 GHz and 42 GHz bands for a range of connectivity services, including faster satellite broadband.

Additionally, the FCC is exploring freeing up 1,450 MHz of spectrum in the Ku- and Ka-bands, along with 138.25 GHz in the D-band, for more intensive satellite communications. It is also exploring a first-of-its-kind approach to bring spectrum abundance for missions like in-orbit servicing, refueling, manufacturing, or operations on or around the Moon.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), AT & T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) climbed higher in the overnight session late Wednesday after the Federal Communications Commission announced plans to bring thousands of megahertz of additional spectrum to market.

VZ stock rose 0.26%, while T stock and TMUS stock gained 0.14% and 0.20%, respectively. SpaceX (SPCX) stock also climbed 0.20% higher in the overnight session.

FCC's Additional Bandwidth

The FCC said in a statement on Wednesday that it was adopting rules that would unlock more than 1,000 MHz through the satellite spectrum abundance order in the 12 GHz and 42 GHz bands for a range of connectivity services, including faster satellite broadband.

The commission said the move was intended to provide more spectrum resources for American free enterprise to improve the economy, expand high-speed connectivity to underserved areas, and unlock additional space-based communications.

It would also improve downlink spectrum for consumer terminals, providing more bandwidth for in-home satellite broadband and more spectrum for fixed earth stations, as well as additional capacity for inter-satellite links that would strengthen the backbone in orbit and make it more resilient, the commission said.

Expansion For Space Exploration

Additionally, the FCC is exploring freeing up 1,450 MHz of spectrum in the Ku- and Ka-bands, along with 138.25 GHz in the D-band, for more intensive satellite communications.

It is also exploring a first-of-its-kind approach to bring spectrum abundance for missions like in-orbit servicing, refueling, manufacturing, or operations on or around the Moon, moves that would not necessarily provide connectivity to the public.

This would build on the foundation by considering new spectrum bands to control spacecraft and transmit data for emergent space operations, it said.

VZ, T, TMUS, SPCX Stocks: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VZ stock, T stock and TMUS stock was 'bearish' at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment for SPCX stock was 'bullish.'

VZ stock has gained more than 13% in 2026. T stock and TMUS stock have declined 0.65% and 18%, respectively.

SPCX stock is down more than 6% since its debut earlier this year.

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