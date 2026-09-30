Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, Oct 1: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Cities
|CIty
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The latest available data shows no change in the major metro-city rates compared with the previous readings for several of the key markets. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai rates listed by NDTV were unchanged, while Bengaluru's petrol rate was also reported at the same level.
Hyderabad continues to have its own state-specific pricing structure, with the city's petrol and diesel rates reflecting local taxation and other regional components. The latest available Hyderabad data places petrol and diesel at the levels shown in the table above.
Global crude oil movements remain an important factor to watch because changes in international petroleum prices can eventually influence domestic fuel pricing. However, the retail price paid by consumers is also shaped by exchange rates, refining costs, freight, dealer commissions and taxes.
Motorists should therefore check the latest rate on the day of purchase rather than relying on previous-day figures, particularly when planning long-distance travel or monitoring monthly fuel expenses.
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