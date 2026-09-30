'Two Christas,' Science Of Culpability - Medical Debate Behind Tennessee's Historic Execution Explained

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a 6-3 decision, the US Supreme Court cleared the way for Tennessee to carry out its first execution of a woman in 200 years on Wednesday (local time), September 30.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement to Reuters that it planned "to move forward with the execution today ( Sept 30)."

The state will administer a lethal injection to 50-year-old Christa Pike at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, making her the only person in the modern era of US capital punishment to be executed in Tennessee for a crime committed as a teenager.

At the heart of the final legal battles leading up to the execution was a profound philosophical and psychological debate regarding culpability: Is the state executing the same person who committed the crime three decades ago?

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The crime that placed Pike on death row occurred in January 1995. At 18 years old, Pike, alongside her 17-year-old boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp and an 18-year-old lookout, Shadolla Peterson, lured 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer into a wooded area near their Knoxville Job Corps vocational center.

Viewing Slemmer as a rival for Shipp's affections, Pike participated in the torture and killing of her classmate. The slaying was exceptionally grisly; trial testimony revealed the perpetrators carved a pentagram into Slemmer's chest and took a chunk of her skull as a souvenir.

While Shipp received a life sentence and Peterson received probation, Pike was sentenced to death. Her violent record did not end immediately upon incarceration; in August 2001, she was convicted of attempted first-degree murder for assaulting another inmate.

Science of culpability

Decades later, Pike's defence team built a 226-page clemency petition arguing that the teenager who committed the murder was the product of severe, compounding trauma and impaired brain development.

The petition, which was ultimately denied by Governor Bill Lee, documented a childhood defined by violence, neglect, and sexual abuse, including two rapes at ages 11 and 17.

Furthermore, her lawyers pointed to evidence that Pike's mother drank heavily during pregnancy. They argued this contributed to faulty brain development, making it incredibly difficult for the young Pike to control her impulses.

During her time in prison, she was formally diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

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According to her legal team, three decades of ageing and mental health treatment fundamentally changed her identity, creating a stark divide between the perpetrator and the current inmate.

“The 18-year-old girl suffering from severe mental illness and near-debilitating trauma no longer exists,” her lawyers stated following the denial of clemency.

They argued that the present-day Pike is a“50-year-old remorseful woman who understands her actions, receives proper treatment for her mental illness, and provides for and guides fellow incarcerated women.”

Final verdict

The argument surrounding her childhood trauma temporarily convinced a three-judge panel of the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which voted 2-1 to grant a short stay to weigh whether evidence of her abuse was adequately considered during sentencing.

However, the Tennessee attorney general's office immediately pushed back, asking the US Supreme Court to vacate the stay. The high court's conservative majority sided with the state, closing the door on Pike's appeals.

For the family of the victim, time and psychological development have not altered the demand for retribution. Slemmer's mother, May Martinez, publicly supported the execution.

Ultimately, the justice system ruled that despite the science of brain development and three decades of time, culpability for the 1995 carnage remains absolute.

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Executions of female prison inmates are exceedingly rare in the US, with women accounting for just 18 of the 1,683 people put to death since the Supreme Court allowed capital punishment to resume in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Before Wednesday, Tennessee had executed 17 people.

(With Reuters inputs)