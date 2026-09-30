MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The Simply Good Foods Company Class Action: SMPL Investors with Losses Over $100K Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm Before October 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

September 30, 2026 9:09 PM EDT | Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 13, 2026 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Simply Good Foods common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Simply Good Foods class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 13, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose significant problems affecting Simply Good Foods' acquisition and integration of Only What You Need, Inc. ("OWYN"). The lawsuit alleges that Simply Good Foods lost key managerial personnel needed to successfully integrate OWYN and achieve the acquisition's stated strategic, financial, and operational goals. It further alleges that the Company increased general and administrative spending to address those personnel losses, resulting in an inefficient organizational structure and unclear strategic priorities for the OWYN business.

The lawsuit also alleges that the addition of a new pea protein supplier before the acquisition caused significant OWYN product quality issues, including problems with taste, texture, and shelf life, which contributed to negative product reviews, weaker consumer sales, and the loss of important distributor relationships. According to the complaint, Simply Good Foods then increased discounts and promotional activity in an effort to boost OWYN sales, eroding margins without producing the desired sales recovery. The Company allegedly later reduced OWYN brand support and marketing in an effort to stem margin pressure, further weakening product sales.

As a result, the lawsuit alleges that the OWYN acquisition failed to achieve key strategic objectives, that the integration encountered significant operational and execution problems, and that OWYN's financial and operating performance materially deteriorated, undermining the economic rationale for the acquisition. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Simply Good Foods class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA