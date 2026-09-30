Train Over Bus, Taxi: UAE Residents Choose Etihad Rail For Dubai-Abu Dhabi Commute

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Rail began its passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi on September 30, changing inter-emirate travel forever in the UAE. The train network might soon become the most practical way for residents' daily commute, saving time and money for most.

For robotics engineer Wasif, the trip came with substantial savings. Every week, the Abu Dhabi-based professional faced a taxi bill of“more than Dh350 one way" to get to work. On Wednesday, he took the Etihad Rail passenger train at 7:14am.“I took a taxi from Al Nahda to the station,” he said.“That cost me Dh134. The train ticket was Dh39.”

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A one-way taxi ride previously cost Wasif over Dh350. Now, the combined cost of getting to the station plus the train fare comes to Dh173, saving him a total of Dh177. Although he did not specify how he would travel from the station, he has shuttle buses, taxis and car rental options to choose from, with costs beginning from Dh10.

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Wasif said that the train trip was much more convenient. "I will most likely switch to using the train every week," he said.

Wasif was among the first wave of residents to test the new Dubai-Abu Dhabi passenger service, which launched on Wednesday. There are ten daily services between the two emirates. The journey takes approximately one hour and four minutes and connects Dubai's Al Yalayis Station with Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station in Abu Dhabi.

Saving time

For Indian expat Abhishek, the train offers a saving of time rather than money.

Currently driving between Abu Dhabi and his home in Mirdiff daily, Abhishek took the 6:14am service.“It takes me about 1.5 hours to get to Abu Dhabi and 2.5 hours to drive back due to a lot of traffic towards Sharjah,” he said.“I am exploring the train. Getting to the station was really smooth. If getting to my office is just as smooth, I might just take the train every day. It would save me so much time and effort.”

The daily commute can be notoriously time-consuming, especially after the start of roadworks in Sharjah's Taawun area. For residents who travel between emirates, the return journey during peak hours can stretch well beyond two hours. The train's consistent 64-minute journey time offers a level of predictability that road travel cannot.

The service currently operates five direct trains daily from Dubai at 6:14am, 7:14am, 1:14pm, 5:14pm and 6:14pm, with return services from Abu Dhabi at 6:43am, 7:43am, 12:43pm, 4:43pm and 5:43pm. Comfort Class fares start at Dh39, while Premium Class tickets begin at Dh109.

The Metro connection

For Abu Dhabi residents Hari Krishnan and Akshaj P Viswam, the decision to try the train was more about convenience than cost. The colleagues were travelling to Dubai for work-related training and arrived on the very first train from Abu Dhabi.

“We usually come by bus,” said Hari.“So when we heard that the train was starting, we decided to give it a shot.”

They took a taxi for the 15-minute drive from their residence in Baniyas to the Mohamed bin Zayed City station.“The timings really worked for us,” said Akshaj.“We arrived in Dubai by train at 8. Now we will take the Metro and go to our training in Deira.”

The seamless connection between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro is a key selling point. Al Yalayis Station is linked to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line via a dedicated footbridge, allowing passengers to continue their journey across Dubai without needing a car.

Etihad Rail passenger train arrives at Dubai's Al Yalayis station from Abu Dhabi Etihad Rail tickets from Dubai to Abu Dhabi now on sale for Sept 30 launch Etihad Rail to operate 10 daily journeys between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

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