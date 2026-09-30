FREELANDER Marks A New Chapter At Its Global Brand Launch In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER, jointly developed by JLR and Chery, held its Global Brand Launch at the iconic Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on 29 September under the theme Beyond the Legend. The brand presented the international left-hand drive (LHD) variant of FREELANDER 8 to government officials, industry partners and media.









Distinguished guests join the official group photo at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch

The event was attended by eight dignitaries holding the title of His Excellency, including H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, also attended. They were joined by Charlie Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery International; Tim Zhang, General Manager of Chery International's Middle East Region; and Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International.

First introduced in 1997, Freelander has evolved from a single nameplate into a standalone global brand. Its positioning as a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand combines British design heritage with advanced technology. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain.

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, said,“FREELANDER is a British legend. But we want to do more than just bring it back. Chinese technology opens up new possibilities. That is what 'Beyond the Legend' means. British soul. Chinese intelligence. A legend going further than ever.”









Lucia Mao delivers the keynote speech on stage

FREELANDER 8 combines a Castle-Style Body and Signature Interlocking Headlights with premium materials and an intelligent cabin powered by the Qualcomm SA8295P chip. L2+ driver assistance comes as standard, with more than 30 assistance functions; Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) will be available in selected markets for supported parking scenarios, subject to the system's operating conditions and the driver's responsibilities. For the Middle East's high temperatures, a 45 cc air-conditioning compressor delivers rapid cooling. In an internal stationary test after two hours in the sun, air temperature at the driver's head position fell by around 33 degrees Celsius within ten minutes. The Middle East-exclusive Qibla Compass shows the direction of Makkah, prayer times, distance to the Kaaba and the Hijri calendar.

The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) offers nine modes: seven terrain programmes, including Sand Mode, plus Smart Mode and Expert Mode. Working with the electrified powertrain and chassis, it supports confident driving across changing surfaces. FREELANDER 8 can pass an 800 mm cross-axle test, climb a 70% grade and wade through water up to 900 mm deep.

The launch also highlighted the engineering behind FREELANDER 8. Its electrified powertrain combines a 2.0T dedicated hybrid engine with a 34.12 kWh LFP battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive, delivering up to 460 kW of peak power and 662 N·m of peak torque. FREELANDER 8 delivers a total range of 886 km with a full tank and a fully charged battery, and an all-electric range of 110 km, both on the combined cycle. The chassis pairs a dual-chamber air suspension with Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD), offering a maximum ground clearance of 266 mm. Specifications vary by market and trim level. Figures stated apply to the Middle East market model only.









H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, experiences FREELANDER 8 at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch

“Before you face extreme heat, heavy rain or rough ground, we put the car through it first. So wherever you go, you can drive with confidence,” said Peter Matkin, Chief Engineer at Chery International R&D Centre. More than 1,000 test vehicles support global validation, including over 200 dedicated to all-terrain durability testing, covering 2.15 million kilometres in those tests.

The Middle East serves as the strategic starting point for FREELANDER's international roll-out. In the UAE, the brand has established dealer partnerships with Al Tayer Motors for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Premier Motors for Abu Dhabi, forming the foundation of its local sales and service network. Customers in the UAE can now register their interest in FREELANDER 8. The broader international roll-out will proceed in stages, beginning with LHD markets before expanding to right-hand drive (RHD) and EU specification markets.

Further details on safety, interior space, service and other product information will be announced at the product launch through FREELANDER's official channels and local market communications.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at