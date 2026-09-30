CZR Exchange Opens Genesis Airdrop Claims For 10 Million CZR Across 12 Reward Tiers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 66,102 eligible users can claim allocations ahead of the token's October 1 launch on CZR Exchange

George Town, Cayman Islands, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange











Individual allocations are based on each participant's verified campaign points. The airdrop recognises users who completed eligible platform and community activities during the campaign period, including registration and identity verification, qualifying account activity, social and community participation, and referrals.

The token allocation is provided by CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd., the issuer of CZR Token, which is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

Eligible participants can check their allocation and claim tokens through the official CZR claim portal at airdrop.czrex.com/claim. The portal shows each participant's eligible allocation and claim instructions. Participants should review the applicable campaign terms, network fees and reward restrictions before claiming.

Allocations remain subject to the campaign terms, identity verification, jurisdictional eligibility and CZR's compliance and campaign-integrity reviews.

The Genesis Airdrop concludes ahead of CZR Token's scheduled launch on October 1, 2026, with CZR Exchange as the initial trading venue and CZR/USDT as the initial trading pair. The tiered allocation structure connects verified campaign participation with token rewards across the CZR community.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

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Important Notice:

CZR Token is not available to persons located in or ordinarily resident in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union or any other jurisdiction in which its offer, sale, acquisition or use would be prohibited or restricted.

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