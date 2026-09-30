Bitcoin News: Euro-Hedged Bitcoin ETC Debuts As Apeing's Meme Coin Presale Hits Stage 6 At $0.0006 After 481M+ Tokens Sold

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Bitcoin News is centered on a new European Bitcoin investment product, as HANetf launches the Arrow Bitcoin EUR Hedged ETC under the ticker EBTC. The product is trading on Euronext Paris and is listed on Xetra from September 30. HANetf describes the product as the world's first euro-hedged Bitcoin ETP, with a 0.49% total expense ratio and HSBC providing the currency hedge.







At the same time, the broader cryptocurrency market continues to track new token launches and the latest meme coin presale activity. Apeing has entered Stage 6, Fearless FOMO, with its current token price at $0.0006. The project has now raised $111K+, sold 481M+ $APEING tokens, surpassed 440 holders, and reported the burning of 281,538,380 APEING tokens.

Apeing Stage 6 Goes Live as $APEING Reaches $0.0006

The Apeing meme coin presale is now in its sixth stage, named Fearless FOMO, with the current $APEING price set at $0.0006. This meme coin presale has moved into a new phase with a defined stage price and a stated listing price of $0.01. According to the latest figures supplied for the project, the presale has raised more than $111,000, while token sales have exceeded 481 million $APEING. The holder count has also moved beyond 440, giving the meme coin presale several measurable milestones as its Stage 6 campaign continues.







Apeing's stated listing price is $0.01, compared with the current $0.0006 presale price. Based on the supplied figures, the difference between the Stage 6 price and stated listing price corresponds to a 1,566% potential ROI. The project has also reported the burning of 281,538,380 APEING, adding another notable figure to the latest token-sale update. For readers following the meme coin presale market, these figures provide a current snapshot of Apeing's staged rollout.

The current memecoin presale therefore has a defined Stage 6 price, a stated future listing price, and a growing set of community and token-sale milestones. Readers tracking an top crypto presale can also compare these figures with other staged token launches. The Apeing meme coin presale remains centered on its Fearless FOMO stage, while its latest fundraising and holder figures continue to provide fresh data for Crypto Presale coverage. The memecoin presale has also introduced referral features alongside its staged pricing structure.

Apeing Referral League Adds New Rewards for Community Participants

Apeing's referral system gives buyers another way to participate in the presale ecosystem. A personal referral code becomes available after a $25+ purchase. Referred buyers receive an additional 10% in tokens on qualifying purchases, while the code owner earns 10% of the referred buyer's spending. The system also includes the Ape Referral League, which tracks the amount raised through each referral code and resets monthly. The monthly leaderboard rewards the top participant with tokens equal to 10% of the total amount raised through the code, while the second-place participant receives 5%. Positions three through five receive a one-time 25% bonus code.

This referral structure adds a community-driven element to the meme coin presale, allowing participants to earn additional token rewards while contributing to the project's referral activity. It also gives the top crypto presale a separate community participation feature beyond the staged token sale. For readers comparing the best crypto presale options, the referral structure represents one of the specific mechanics to examine alongside price, token distribution, and fundraising milestones. The memecoin presale also combines staged pricing with referral participation.

How to Join Apeing's Stage 6 Crypto Presale

Joining the Apeing Crypto Presale follows a wallet-based purchase process.

Connect an Ethereum wallet: Connect a supported wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet through the official Apeing presale interface.Select a payment method: Choose an available cryptocurrency or supported card payment option.Enter the purchase amount: Specify either the amount to spend or the quantity of $APEING tokens to purchase.Confirm the transaction: Review the purchase information and complete the wallet transaction or card payment.Access referral features: A purchase of at least $25 activates the personal referral-code feature.

The current Stage 6 price is $0.0006, while the stated listing price is $0.01. The latest project figures also show 481M+ tokens sold, $111K+ raised, 440+ holders, and 281,538,380 APEING burned. These figures give the token sale a clear set of current milestones.

The meme coin presale also remains relevant to readers searching for a top crypto presale because Stage 6 provides a specific current entry point and the project has outlined its referral system. Readers searching for the best crypto presale can also compare Apeing's stage pricing, holder count, and fundraising figures.

Bitcoin: HANetf Launches Euro-Hedged Bitcoin ETC as European BTC Access Expands

The latest Bitcoin News centers on HANetf's Arrow Bitcoin EUR Hedged ETC, ticker EBTC, which is trading on Euronext Paris and is listed on Xetra from September 30. HANetf describes the product as the world's first euro-hedged Bitcoin ETP, giving European investors access to Bitcoin exposure through a euro-hedged structure. The ETC carries a 0.49% total expense ratio, uses physical replication, is domiciled in Jersey, and has ISIN XS3438606090. Interactive Brokers LLC is listed as custodian, while HANetf Multi-Asset ETC Issuer Plc is the issuer.

The new product adds another structure to Europe's growing digital-asset investment market as investors continue tracking the BTC Price and broader BTC News. HSBC provides the currency hedging for EBTC, with the structure designed to reduce the impact of EUR/USD movements on euro-based Bitcoin exposure. According to the supplied report, European crypto ETP assets stand at approximately $12 billion, compared with roughly $100 billion in US products. The development gives the latest Bitcoin coverage a distinct European market angle.

How HANetf's Euro-Hedged Structure Changes Bitcoin Exposure

The euro-hedged design focuses on the currency component that can accompany Bitcoin exposure for European investors. Since Bitcoin is generally priced in US dollars, movements in the EUR/USD exchange rate can affect the value of a Bitcoin position when measured in euros. EBTC's currency hedge is designed to reduce that additional currency effect while maintaining exposure to Bitcoin itself.

The launch also extends HANetf's activity in the crypto ETP market, following its earlier involvement with products such as the Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP launched in 2020. With EBTC now trading on Euronext Paris and listed on Xetra, the latest BTC News introduces another exchange-traded structure for European market participants seeking euro-based Bitcoin exposure. The development also gives readers following BTC Price data another institutional product to track.







Conclusion: Bitcoin's European Market Expands as Apeing Enters Stage 6

The latest Bitcoin News brings a new European development through HANetf's Arrow Bitcoin EUR Hedged ETC. EBTC is trading on Euronext Paris and is listed on Xetra from September 30, with HSBC providing the currency hedge and a 0.49% total expense ratio. The product is designed to give euro-based investors Bitcoin exposure while reducing the impact of EUR/USD movements.

Alongside the institutional Bitcoin market, Apeing's crypto Presale has entered Stage 6, Fearless FOMO, at $0.0006. The latest supplied figures show $111K+ raised, 481M+ tokens sold, 440+ holders, and 281,538,380 APEING burned, while the stated listing price is $0.01 and the supplied potential ROI figure is 1,566%. The meme coin presale also features referral rewards and the Ape Referral League, adding another community-focused layer.







For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channe

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions About the Meme Coin Presale

What is a meme coin presale?

A meme coin presale is an early token sale where a newly created meme-based cryptocurrency is offered before its planned exchange listing and market availability.

How does a meme coin presale work?

A meme coin presale typically divides token distribution into stages, with defined pricing, allocations, fundraising milestones, community participation, and a stated future listing structure.

What is the best crypto presale?

The best crypto presale depends on criteria being compared, including current pricing, token sales, holders, fundraising progress, tokenomics, community activity, and listing details available today.

What is Apeing's current presale price?

Apeing's current Stage 6, Fearless FOMO, prices $APEING at $0.0006, while the project states a $0.01 listing price for the planned public token listing stage.

How much has Apeing raised?

Apeing has raised more than $111,000, sold over 481 million tokens, reached 440-plus holders, and reported burning 281,538,380 APEING during its presale campaign to date.

Contact details:

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at