From 'No Network' To Enterprise Product Leader: Renuka Bisht On Making Healthcare Make Sense

MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Humana, Renuka Bisht leads enterprise product strategy across complex healthcare platforms. Outside the enterprise, she is using AI to help consumers make sense of the healthcare system.St. Louis, Missouri - Renuka Bisht came to the United States with a degree, a suitcase, and no professional network.What she did have was curiosity, persistence, and a willingness to learn. She built her career one problem at a time, moving from consulting and technology into healthcare product leadership and eventually into enterprise transformation.Today, Bisht is an Associate Vice President of Product Management at Humana, where she leads enterprise product strategy across enrollment and billing, member data, and related healthcare platforms supporting millions of members across the Medicare and Medicaid lines of business. She leads teams through complex transformation, connecting business strategy, technology, and customer experience.Outside her corporate role, she founded Decoding Health and built consumer AI applications designed to help people better understand some of the most confusing parts of healthcare.Her career has taken her through Accenture, Elevance Health, Express Scripts, Cigna, and Humana. With each move, the problems became bigger and the stakes higher. Along the way, she discovered her greatest strength: building trust.From building products to building leadersEarly in her career, Bisht focused on developing technical expertise and learning how to solve complex problems. As her responsibilities grew, she realized that enterprise leadership required something different.A product leader can create a roadmap. A transformational leader creates the environment in which people can solve problems together.“The best leaders I know don't have every answer,” Bisht says.“They create the environment where the right answers can emerge.”That shift changed how she leads.Today, her role extends beyond products and roadmaps. She aligns executives around strategy, develops product leaders, connects business priorities to technology execution, and helps teams navigate ambiguity without losing sight of the people they ultimately serve.For Bisht, trust is at the center of that work. Technical expertise can establish credibility, but consistency, transparency, and the ability to bring people with you are what create followership.And she believes trust is built through kindness, which she defines differently than most people do.“Kindness means respecting people enough to be honest with them, investing in their growth, and holding high standards while making sure they know you are in their corner,” she says.The perspective of being differentBisht's path has also shaped how she sees leadership.As an immigrant and woman of color, she has often found herself as the only person in a room with her particular background or perspective. Rather than seeing difference as something to overcome, she has learned to treat it as an asset.“Innovation rarely comes from people who have all experienced the world the same way,” she says.Her advice to emerging leaders is to build expertise, because credibility matters, but not to stop there.Learn to communicate. Develop judgment. Find your voice. Build relationships before you need them. And once you have a seat at the table, use it to ask better questions and create space for perspectives that might otherwise go unheard.“You've earned your seat at the table,” she says.“Use your perspective to ask better questions and to open doors for others.”Healthcare has a translation problemThe idea that increasingly defines Bisht's work is simple: healthcare has a translation problem.Healthcare is extraordinarily complex. The terminology is complex. The payment system is complex. The technology infrastructure is complex. And too often, the burden of understanding that complexity falls on the person who can least afford to be confused.A member receives an Explanation of Benefits and may not know what they owe. A prior authorization is denied without the person understanding what happened or what they can do next. A patient encounters unfamiliar terminology and has to piece together what it means for their coverage or care.Bisht sees this differently.“Much of healthcare was designed by insiders, for insiders,” she says.“Everyone else was left to figure it out.”She believes that is fundamentally a design problem.The answer lies in designing healthcare experiences that make the right information understandable and actionable, rather than handing people more of it.That perspective has shaped her work at Humana, where she leads product strategy across complex enterprise platforms, as well as her work outside the company.Building AI for the other side of the healthcare experienceThat same question led Bisht to found Decoding Health.She wanted to explore what happens when the same product principles used to solve complex enterprise problems are applied directly to the consumer experience.She built Decode My EOB, an AI-powered tool designed to explain Explanation of Benefits statements in plain language, and Prior Auth Coach, which helps consumers better understand prior authorization decisions and potential next steps.The products reflect a broader belief: AI's highest value is making difficult systems easier for people to navigate.For Bisht, that is where healthcare technology becomes particularly powerful.“AI can make healthcare organizations more efficient, but the bigger opportunity is making healthcare understandable to the people who depend on it,” she says.Her work at the intersection of enterprise product strategy and consumer AI gives her a perspective on both sides of the problem: how large healthcare organizations operate and how those systems ultimately feel to the people using them.Simplicity is a leadership testBisht has little patience for complexity that exists simply because a system has always worked that way.She recognizes that some healthcare problems are genuinely difficult. But she believes complexity should be solved, not passed downstream to customers, employees, providers, or members.Her personal test is straightforward:“If I can't explain what I've built to someone outside my field, I don't fully understand it myself.”That standard influences how she approaches product strategy, executive communication, and innovation.For her, simplicity is the hard work of making something complex feel clear.Building with integrityFor Bisht, leadership doesn't stop at the office.She believes the same principles that shape how she leads teams (hard work, curiosity, kindness, accountability, and integrity) are also the values she wants to model for her children.“Being smart and successful matters,” she says.“But being a good human being comes first.”That philosophy extends into her community work. On weekends, she teaches and mentors children through Bal Vihar of St. Louis, investing time in the next generation and staying connected to the community she calls home.She holds a B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering from DIT University, has completed executive education at Stanford, Cornell, and MIT, and holds the FAHM credential. She is also a member of the St. Louis Product Group.What comes nextWhether she is leading enterprise transformation, developing product leaders, or building AI for consumers, Bisht is drawn to problems where technology and people intersect.Her ambition is to build organizations, teams, and experiences that leave people better equipped than they were before.And in a healthcare system that can still feel impossible to understand, she believes one of the most important things technology can do is make it make sense.Learn More about Renuka Bisht:Through her Influential Women profile, or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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From 'No Network' to Enterprise Product Leader: Renuka Bisht on Making Healthcare Make Sense News Provided By Influential Women October 01, 2026, 01:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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