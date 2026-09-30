PM Modi To Attend UPSC Centenary Celebrations In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the Centenary Celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, officials said.

The event will begin at 11 a.m., during which the Prime Minister will also address the gathering.

The programme will mark the culmination of year-long celebrations that commenced on October 1 last year, commemorating 100 years since the establishment of the UPSC in 1926, according to an official statement.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will release a UPSC Centenary Commemorative Coin, a Commemorative Stamp and a Book titled '100 Landmark Judgements- Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India'.

According to the officials, the programme will witness participation of stakeholders from across the country, including Chairmen and Members of State Public Service Commissions, senior officers of the Government of India, academicians, UPSC officials and others.

This event is part of the two-day programme being held by UPSC on September 30 and October 1.

The first day featured 'Shatabdi Samaroh - Manthan' at Bharat Mandapam and witnessed addresses by eminent speakers followed by panel discussions on various themes.

The UPSC traces its origins to the First Dispatch on Indian Constitutional Reforms issued by the Indian government on March 5, 1919, which underscored the need for a permanent institution to oversee matters related to the civil services.

The idea gained momentum after the Royal Commission on the Superior Civil Services in India, chaired by Lord Lee, recommended the creation of a Public Service Commission in its 1924 report.

Acting on this recommendation, the first Public Service Commission was established on October 1, 1926, with Sir Ross Barker serving as its inaugural chairman.

The Government of India Act, 1935, provided for the Commission of a Federal Public Service Commission, which evolved into the UPSC following India's independence. The institution attained constitutional status with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Established under Article 315 of the Constitution, the UPSC presently consists of a chairman and 10 members.

The UPSC is responsible for conducting examinations for recruitment to the services of the Union, including the All India Services as well as Central Group A and Group B services.