Many BJP Mlas In Touch, But Difficult To Accommodate Them: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh on UP Polls and Alliances

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that many BJP MLAs are in touch with his party but there is difficulty in accommodating them. Akhilesh Yadav, who interacted with the media here, also indicated that the party will fight the next year's Uttar Pradesh elections with largely the same allies with which it fought some recent elections. He said the aim is to declare the alliance very soon. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also targeted BJP over the Ram Mandir donation theft case and said a huge economy cannot be built through donation thefts.

“We are aiming for very soon, and the alliance will remain the same as it was before,” he said. He was asked when alliance details will be revealed. There have been talks between the Samajwadi Party and Congress for an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav urged people not to put their trust in BJP.“Do not place your trust in anything the BJP says...The BJP's model of development is rooted in corruption.” On reports that BJP MLAs are in contact with him ahead of the upcoming UP elections 2026, he said,“Many are indeed in contact, but how do we accommodate them? We do not want to make promises only to break them.” The remarks have come amid speculation that SP may field a third candidate for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Uttar Pradesh. On BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's statement regarding seat-sharing in the INDI bloc for the UP Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav spoke positively of his ties.“....We are all united in the cause of Uttar Pradesh's development and in putting farmers on the path to prosperity,” Yadav said.

INDIA Bloc Demands ECI Overhaul, Plans Protests

Samajwadi Party leaders on Wednesday took part in the meeting of the INDIA bloc in the national capital. Congress leader KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that the parties of the INDIA bloc, who held a meeting on Wednesday, are seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ⁠the use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections. He accused Gyanesh Kumar of rigging elections and“handing states on a platter to the BJP”. Venugopal said in a post on X that the INDIA bloc is united“against vote chori”.

“Election after election, Gyanesh Kumar rigged elections and handed states on a platter to the BJP. Just as the Congress has resolved to take our fight to the finish against Gyanesh Kumar, so is the INDIA bloc determined to make this a nationwide mass movement to protect our democracy,” he said.

Key Demands and Action Plan

“ Our non-negotiable demands are: Gyanesh Kumar's immediate removal, use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for all future elections, use of ballot papers and not EVMs and an effective appeals mechanism for all those excluded from the voter rolls, besides protection for genuine voters from exclusion due to technical/administrative reasons,” he added. The Congress leader said that the entire opposition is united in this fight, and it has a strong action plan.

“Save Democracy marches will be held in every district from Oct 2-8; all Opposition MPs will march to the ECI Headquarters on Oct 6. ⁠In the 2nd week of October, we will also meet the President with our demands. ⁠All across India, we will hold five mega rallies. ⁠A massive Rally will be held on November 1 in Delhi,” he said.

“⁠We will appeal for early resolution of all pending cases in the Supreme Court pertaining to SIR exclusions and ECI-related matters. Ours is way beyond a regular political alliance; we are together to save our Constitution and the inalienable right to decide our country's fate. Jai Hind!” he added. (ANI)

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