AUS Vs SA 3Rd ODI: Carey, Marsh, Zampa Star As Australia Win By DLS

Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and skipper Mitchell Marsh struck half-centuries before Adam Zampa returned to form as Australia beat South Africa by 45 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected third ODI at Potchefstroom, denying the hosts a 3-0 series sweep.

Chasing a target of 323, South Africa were 145 for four in 28 overs when persistent rain brought the contest to an end. Ryan Rickelton top-scored with an unbeaten 71 off 81 balls, but the hosts were well behind the required rate at the time of the abandonment, according to Cricinfo.

Australia's Batting Display

Australia's victory came after they posted 322 for nine, with Carey making 74 and Marsh 56. Corbin Bosch was South Africa's standout bowler with four for 60. The result had little impact on the series, with South Africa having already secured the series in Johannesburg, but Australia will take confidence from a much-improved batting display ahead of their upcoming Test assignments.

Marsh and Carey hit half-centuries

Marsh provided the early impetus after Australia opted to bat. The all-rounder took the attack to South Africa's pace bowlers, particularly through the leg side, hitting seven fours and a six during his 42-ball 56. Travis Head fell for 24 after chopping on to Bosch, but Marsh continued to attack before being trapped lbw by Bjorn Fortuin in the 14th over.

Carey then steadied the innings after Australia slipped to 118 for three in 17 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had not scored an ODI fifty for more than a year, initially took time to settle before accelerating through the middle overs. He shared a 73-run fourth-wicket partnership with Oliver Peake, who fell for 48 after being caught by a diving Fortuin at backward point.

Carey brought up his half-century from 68 balls and eventually departed for 74 in the 46th over, cutting Bosch to short third. Matt Renshaw and Cameron Green also contributed as Australia maintained a steady scoring rate to finish on 322 for nine, with Bosch claiming four wickets.

South Africa's Chase Interrupted

South Africa's chase began poorly as Xavier Bartlett struck twice in his opening spell. Quinton de Kock was caught for a duck after pulling a short delivery to backward square leg, before Aiden Markram was trapped lbw for 15 by an inswinger.

Rickelton, however, kept South Africa's chase alive. The left-hander attacked the Australian spinners and reached his half-century from 48 balls, with his unbeaten 71 coming from 81 deliveries.

Zampa strikes before rain stops play

Australia then turned to Zampa, and the leg-spinner made the crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. After two unsuccessful reviews against Rickelton, Zampa eventually removed Matthew Breetzke for 25, dragging him out of his crease with a dipping legbreak for a stumping. Two overs later, he trapped Tristan Stubbs lbw for 14 with a googly.

At 125 for four, South Africa needed a substantial partnership to revive the chase. Rickelton and Bosch added 20 runs, but the rain arrived with South Africa on 145 for four after 28 overs, bringing the match to an early conclusion. Zampa finished with two for 34 from six overs, while Bartlett returned two for 25.

The teams now turn their attention to the Test series, with Australia taking confidence from a more cohesive batting effort despite South Africa having already wrapped up the ODI series.

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