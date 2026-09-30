New Crypto: Alphapepe Presale Announces New Bonus Up To 300% While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto AlphaPepe has launched AlphaLabs, a limited presale offer that gives buyers three mystery crates with bonuses of up to 300% extra $ALPE. Only 500 crate openings are available in total, turning the latest AlphaPepe update into a scarcity race rather than another open-ended presale promotion.









The launch comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to $150,000 following the strongest week for U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF inflows in nearly a year. Bitcoin has institutional money returning at scale, but AlphaPepe is giving retail a completely different reason to move early: every AlphaLabs crate opened reduces a supply capped at just 500 openings.

AlphaLabs Opens With Only 500 Mystery Crate Slots

AlphaLabs is now live through the AlphaPepe dashboard. Buyers can unlock three mystery crates and reveal a bonus of up to 300%, with the live offer showing the applicable minimum purchase requirement and countdown directly inside the dashboard.

The number that matters is 500. There are only 500 crate openings available across the AlphaLabs campaign, so this is not a bonus designed to remain available throughout the entire presale. Every opening moves the promotion closer to its limit.

That creates a much sharper retail decision than a normal token bonus. Buyers who enter while AlphaLabs is active can chase a larger $ALPE allocation from the same purchasing window, while buyers arriving after all 500 openings are used will have missed that opportunity entirely.

Up to 300% Extra ALPE Changes the Presale Math

A bonus of up to 300% makes AlphaLabs especially aggressive for buyers already considering an AlphaPepe position. Instead of focusing only on what $0.03173 buys at the standard presale rate, AlphaLabs introduces the chance to increase the token allocation through one of three mystery crates.

That matters while AlphaPepe is still in Stage 21. Stage 20 has already sold out, showing that the presale itself continues moving forward while the AlphaLabs supply moves in the opposite direction, toward zero remaining openings.

The strongest FOMO is therefore not a distant exchange listing or a theoretical future feature. It is visible inside the dashboard today: three crates, a bonus reaching as high as 300%, a live countdown, and a hard cap of 500 total openings.

Nearly 12,200 Holders Are Competing for an Early Window

AlphaPepe is nearing 12,200 holders, with more than 100 new holders joining each day. That gives the 500-opening AlphaLabs limit extra weight because the available crate supply is tiny compared with the size of the existing community.

The project has also raised more than $2.85 million, but AlphaLabs is the stronger immediate sales story. Fundraising can continue throughout a presale. A limited allocation disappears once buyers claim it.

For someone already watching $ALPE, that distinction is important. AlphaPepe can continue adding holders after AlphaLabs ends, but another buyer cannot go back and reopen a crate once the 500-opening pool has been exhausted.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

Bitcoin price prediction headlines are heating up after U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted roughly $2.4 billion in net inflows last week, their strongest weekly result since October 2025. BTC also traded as high as roughly 87,000 before consolidation ground the mid-84,000 area, while leverage in the market has cooled substantially from August levels.

Corporate accumulation is continuing as well. Strategy purchased another 1,665 BTC for approximately $142.7 million between September 21 and September 27, taking its total holdings to 847,666 BTC.

Those flows keep the $150,000 bull target firmly in the conversation. Bitcoin would need another major expansion from current levels, but stronger ETF demand, continued corporate accumulation and a breakout beyond the recent $87,000 area would put higher targets back in focus.

Bitcoin is a mature institutional trade. AlphaPepe is selling something much earlier: a limited presale window where only 500 AlphaLabs crate openings exist before its first public exchange chart.

AlphaPepe Turns Its New Bonus Into a Scarcity Event

AlphaLabs gives AlphaPepe a fresh reason for retail to act now rather than simply watch the presale. Buyers receive three mystery crates, bonuses can reach up to 300%, and the entire campaign is restricted to 500 crate openings.

That scarcity becomes stronger as AlphaPepe approaches 12,200 holders. There are already far more holders than available AlphaLabs openings, while another 100+ buyers are joining daily.

Bitcoin traders may be looking toward $150,000 as institutional money returns. AlphaPepe buyers have a much nearer countdown: once the 500 AlphaLabs openings are gone, that window closes with them.

FAQs

What is AlphaLabs?

AlphaLabs is a limited AlphaPepe dashboard offer where buyers unlock three mystery crates for a bonus of up to 300% extra $ALPE. Only 500 crate openings are available in total.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 in an aggressive bull-market scenario supported by stronger ETF inflows, continued institutional accumulation and another major BTC breakout.

How do buyers access AlphaLabs?

AlphaLabs is available through the AlphaPepe website dashboard. Buyers should open the offer before purchasing to view the current minimum purchase requirement, countdown and mystery crates.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at