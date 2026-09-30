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Consumer Dept Preps Guardrails As UPI Fee Set To Kick In
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As India's new fee on UPI merchant transactions kicks in on Oct 15, the government is preparing to ensure the cost does not unfairly land on consumers. The Department of Consumer Affairs is strengthening the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) to handle complaints under the new merchant discount rate (MDR) framework and clarify which UPI payments must remain free, two government officials said.
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