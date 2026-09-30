MONAT Celebrates Major Wins At The 2026 Global Green Beauty Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), a global leader in naturally based haircare, skincare, and wellness products, is celebrating an extraordinary showing at the 2026 Global Green Beauty Awards, earning 14 honors across 11 products and product collections.

With more than 800 products competing in this year's awards, MONAT's impressive results are a powerful testament to the brand's commitment to combining naturally based formulations, cutting-edge science, and high-performance innovation.

Leading the wins was REWINDTM Age Control Nectar, earning an impressive three Gold Awards for Best Vegan Serum, Best Vegan Anti-Aging Serum and Best 95%+ Natural Skincare Product.

MONAT's iconic REJUVENIQE® earned Bronze for Best Vegan Hair Oil, while Double-Action Hydrating Serum received two Silver Awards for Best Vegan Hair Treatment and Best Natural Hair Treatment.

IR ClinicalTM Hair Thinning Defense Scalp Serum receiving Silver for Best 95%+ Natural Hair Product, IR ClinicalTM Thickening Shampoo earning Bronze for Best Natural Strengthening Shampoo and I R ClinicalTM Thickening Conditioner earning Bronze for Best Natural Conditioner.

Additional recognition went to MONAT SCALP COMFORTTM Rebalancing Serum, Highly Commended for Best 95%+ Natural Hair Product; Eye SmoothTM Serum, Bronze for Best Natural Eye Serum; and MONAT BLACKTM Shampoo + Conditioner, Highly Commended for Best Natural Shampoo.

THE IRTM Supplement, available in the U.S., received Silver for Best Hair Supplement and was Highly Commended for Best 95%+ Natural Product.

“To have so many MONAT products recognized among more than 800 entries is an incredible honor,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and Co-Founder of MONAT Global.“These awards celebrate what we strive for with every formula we create: uncompromising quality, meaningful innovation, and exceptional performance. We are incredibly proud to see our products recognized on a global stage.”

The Global Green Beauty Awards recognize excellence across natural, vegan, ethical, and environmentally conscious beauty categories. MONAT's wins reinforce the brand's continued pursuit of premium beauty powered by nature, science, and innovation.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact: Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 ...