New High-Grade Discovery Expands Sulista Rare Earth District

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sulista South discovery spans 500 m of strike, as new strike extensions and successful infill drilling at Sulista East advance towards year-end Mineral Resource Estimate update

SYDNEY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') announces results from its Stage 1 exploration drilling and prospecting at Sulista South and ongoing infill and step-out drilling at the Sulista East Deposit, approximately 80 km southwest of Monte Alto, in Bahia, Brazil.

HIGHLIGHTS



New high-grade discovery at Sulista South: Stage 1 diamond drilling 800 m south of Sulista East deposit has intersected multiple stacked rare earth mineralised seams across 500 m of strike. Mineralisation reaches up to 18 m true thickness, with reported grades up to 13.3% TREO. Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth.

More than 4.5 km of exploration corridor remains untested: The southern exploration corridor beyond the new discovery offers substantial scope for further exploration, with a diamond drilling campaign exceeding 10,000 m underway.

Sulista East strike extended 430 m with step-outs: Diamond drilling has extended the Sulista East strike by 350 m north and 80 m south beyond the current Mineral Resource footprint, supporting assessment of potential resource additions. Infill drilling builds geological confidence: Successful infill drilling at Sulista East has enhanced the continuity and geological confidence of the main mineralised deposit, which will inform assessment of potential conversions from Inferred to Indicated classification.









FIGURE 1: SULISTA SOUTH DISCOVERY AND SULISTA EAST EXPANSION

RESOURCE UPDATE AND DEVELOPMENT PATHWAY



Infill drilling validates Sulista East: Close-spaced drilling at Sulista East has confirmed continuity, geometry and grade distribution across areas currently classified as Inferred, strengthening confidence in the geological model and supporting potential conversion from Inferred to Indicated classification.

Sulista offers potential growth beyond the published Scoping Study case: Sulista was excluded from the Monte Alto + Camaçari Scoping Study. Sulista has the potential to provide additional high-grade feed to the planned Camaçari processing hub, subject to further resource definition and technical studies. Updated Sulista Mineral Resource targeted by end-2026: The resource estimate will incorporate the new results and further step-out and infill drilling.

NEXT STEPS

The priority work program at Sulista includes:



Complete the 2,000 m of follow-up drilling at Sulista South.

Advance Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the +10,000 m diamond drilling program, targeting further high-grade discoveries along the remaining 4.5 km of untested southern corridor.

Complete a further 5,000 m of infill and step-out diamond drilling across Sulista East, targeting conversion of a substantial majority of the Mineral Resource to Indicated classification. Updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate for Sulista, targeted for the end of 2026.

CEO COMMENTARY

“The Sulista South discovery gives us a new high-grade mineralised system to delineate, while successful drilling just at Sulista East is extending known mineralisation and strengthening the geological model. With more than 4.5 km of the southern corridor still untested by diamond drilling, significant exploration opportunity remains ahead of us.

Our next objective is an updated Mineral Resource by the end of 2026. Alongside that work, we will assess how Sulista could underpin additional high-grade feed to our planned Camaçari processing hub and support long-term province-scale growth around shared infrastructure. That potential currently remains outside the published Scoping Study.”

- Bernardo da Veiga, CEO & Managing Director

A link to the complete announcement can be found: here

Contacts

Bernardo Da Veiga

Managing Director and CEO

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at