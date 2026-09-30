MENAFN - GetNews)"Editorial's survey of 518 link-building specialists: 48.6% picked digital PR as the single most effective tactic, 16% guest posting and 12% linkable assets."SERPreach analyzes Editorial's 518-expert survey, in which digital PR led guest posting as the most effective link-building tactic, and maps the results to campaign strategy.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - September 30, 2026 - SERPreach today released an analysis of Editorial's 518-professional survey, in which digital PR drew 48.6% of the vote as the most effective link-building tactic, compared with 16% for guest posting and 12% for linkable assets. The agency's analysis turns the clear preference signal into practical guidance on when digital PR, editorial contributions and linkable assets fit a campaign.

Key Findings

48.6% of respondents selected digital PR as the most effective link-building tactic, ahead of guest posting at 16% and linkable assets at 12%. Source: Editorial,“Link Building Statistics Based on a Survey of 518 SEO Experts,” 2026. SERPreach's full analysis of the survey places the result in campaign context.

The sample included agency specialists and executives (44.4%), in-house professionals (29.9%), freelancers (24.9%) and other respondents (0.8%). [Source: Editorial, 2026 survey methodology]

Respondents were concentrated in Europe (46.3%), the United States (25.5%) and the United Kingdom (16.2%), with 12% from other regions. [Source: Editorial, 2026 survey methodology]

Editorial recruited more than half of the participants through personalized LinkedIn outreach and used advertising and email campaigns for additional responses. [Source: Editorial, 2026 survey methodology]



Why Digital PR Leads the Practitioner Vote

Digital PR is the clear practitioner favorite in Editorial's sample, reflecting its growing role in earning editorial attention around original evidence, expert commentary and timely stories. The survey records what practitioners selected rather than comparing matched campaigns, so the result does not establish that digital PR produces more links, lower costs or better rankings in every market. The agency-heavy sample may also shape the result because respondents' services, budgets and definitions of success differ.

“The useful signal is that digital PR has become a mainstream part of the link-building conversation,” said Sabahat Ali, founder of SERPreach.“The percentage is not a promise. A campaign still needs a defensible story, a relevant audience and outreach that gives an editor a reason to care.”

Digital PR can include original surveys, public-data analysis, expert commentary and reactive news material. SERPreach's HARO link-building guide examines one expert-source workflow within that broader mix. Its links are earned editorially when a publisher independently chooses to cover and cite the work. Guest contributions serve a different purpose: they can communicate expertise to a defined readership when the publisher applies genuine editorial review and any commercial relationship is disclosed appropriately.

That distinction matters. Google's spam policies prohibit links created primarily to manipulate rankings and provide specific attributes for sponsored relationships. SERPreach therefore describes its practice as editorial outreach and placement, with relevance, publisher judgment and disclosure treated as core requirements.

SERPreach adds practitioner context from its own archive of more than 100,000 outreach emails sent cumulatively across founder Sabahat Ali's SEO career, which began in 2009, not per year. The archive informs its interpretation of response patterns and is presented separately from Editorial's survey.

Further background is available in SERPreach's guide to link-building planning.

Methodology

SERPreach reviewed Editorial's published 2026 results and disclosed sample composition and recruitment method. Editorial owns the survey and data; SERPreach contributed interpretation. The company's cumulative outreach archive spans founder Sabahat Ali's SEO career, which began in 2009. No annual volume is claimed.

About SERPreach

SERPreach is the SEO and link-building practice of Outreach Solutions Pty Ltd, an Australian company launched in 2021. It provides outreach-based link building for brands and agencies, including niche edits, link insertions and guest posting on third-party publishers. The practice is led by founder Sabahat Ali, who has worked in SEO since 2009 and has served more than 668 clients over his career. Its mission is to earn editorial placements on sites with real audiences and verifiable traffic, and to publish research on how search and AI citations actually behave.

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