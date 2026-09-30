Zelensky Discusses Strengthening Air Defense With Stubb

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian president reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Alex and I discussed what can make the biggest difference to our defenses, strengthen our F-16s, and bolster our air defense overall. Thank you for being ready to help!" Zelensky wrote.

He said he had briefed the Finnish president in detail on the situation following Russia's strikes and the latest escalation of attacks against Ukrainian cities and communities.

In particular, Zelensky said that air-raid alerts had continued for almost the entire day, beginning overnight, in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and regions, with a constant threat from jet-powered Shahed drones. Ballistic missile strikes were also reported overnight.

All of Ukraine's key long-range tasks are being carried out – Zelensky

As previously reported, Zelensky said the day before that Belgium would provide Ukraine with three F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for them by the end of the year.

The president also said today that Ukraine had received new packages of air-defense support in recent days.

Archive photo: Office of the President of Ukraine