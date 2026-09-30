Stonex Expands FX Capabilities In Asia-Pacific With Launch Of Singapore Booking Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the launch of its Singapore FX booking center and SG1 connectivity, marking a significant expansion of its foreign exchange capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.

StoneX FX, the institutional FX division of StoneX, offers OTC trading solutions for institutional and corporate hedging. Its award-winning FX market access model enables clients to trade spot, forwards, NDFs, swaps, and options with efficiency and transparency.

The new booking center enables StoneX FX to provide local pricing and execution from Singapore, improving response times, enhancing regional expertise, and aligning client support with APAC market hours. The development builds on the firm's established global FX infrastructure, including its NY4 and LD4 hubs, and reflects continued investment in delivering global market access with localized service.

By bringing pricing, support, and decision-making closer to clients in Asia, StoneX aims to improve execution quality and operational efficiency for both institutional and corporate clients. The Singapore booking center is designed to support a broad range of trading and hedging needs, from low-touch, high-frequency institutional flows to high-touch corporate treasury operations.

The launch also strengthens StoneX FX's offering for deliverable FX in Asia, helping clients better manage settlement timelines, regional currency workflows, and intraday liquidity requirements. Local booking reduces reliance on overnight handovers, allowing for faster execution adjustments, improved cash flow management, and more precise risk controls.

In parallel with the SG1 launch, StoneX FX has expanded its APAC currency coverage, adding seven new CNH pairs and enhancing liquidity across key regional currencies including JPY, SGD, HKD, KRW, TWD, INR, IDR, PHP, THB, and AED. This broader coverage supports clients trading, hedging, and managing exposure across Asian markets.

Gerard Melia, Global Head of FX Sales, StoneX, commented:

“The launch of our Singapore booking center is a meaningful step in strengthening our FX offering in Asia-Pacific. By aligning pricing and execution with regional market hours, we are able to deliver faster, more relevant support and help our clients navigate increasingly dynamic FX markets with greater precision.”

Greg Kallinikos, CEO of APAC, StoneX, stated:

“Singapore is a key global FX hub, and establishing SG1 connectivity for our new, local booking center allows us to bring our liquidity, technology, and expertise closer to clients in the region. This enhances not only execution quality, but also the overall client experience across trading, hedging, and settlement.”

About StoneX:

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organisations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at

Media inquiries:

...

SNEX-G