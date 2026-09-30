Pacific Padeco International Co., Ltd. has been Established

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JAPAN, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Padeco International Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director, President Executive Officer: Masanori Ishikawa; hereinafter“our company”) was established on October 1, 2026 (JST). Our company will commence operations under a new organizational structure as the company responsible for the international business of Pacific Consultants Group. Building on the expertise and network in international business cultivated over many years at Pacific Consultants Group, we will contribute to solving increasingly complex social issues.

Overview of Pacific Padeco International



Logo of Pacific Padeco International

Trade Name: Pacific Padeco International Co., Ltd.

Location: 2-8-8 Kanda Sarugakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Representative Director, President Executive Officer: Masanori Ishikawa

Capital Stock: 500 million yen

Date of Establishment: October 1, 2026

Website:

Executive Structure

Representative Director, Chairman: Junichi Yamada

Representative Director, President Executive Officer: Masanori Ishikawa

Director, Vice President Executive Officer: Kazuhiro Doi

Director, Managing Executive Officer: Yojiro Fujiwara

Director: Osamu Omoto

Managing Executive Officer: Takeshi Tateda

About Pacific Padeco International

Pacific Padeco International Co., Ltd. was established as the core company responsible for the international business of Pacific Consultants Group. Building on the expertise and network in international business cultivated over many years at Pacific Consultants Group, the company provides services in a wide range of areas, including infrastructure, urban and regional development, disaster prevention, the environment, and education. It is committed to supporting sustainable development and solving social issues in countries around the world.

About Pacific Consultants Group

Pacific Consultants Group is a infrastructure service group that consistently handles everything from planning and design to implementation and operation of infrastructure. Founded as a U.S. corporation in 1951, Pacific Consultants Co., Ltd., the group's core operating company, has since been leading the industry through diverse infrastructure development both domestically and internationally, strengthening and developing the group structure as it expanded its business areas. In January 2026, the group transitioned to a holding company structure, further strengthening its comprehensive capabilities across 16 operating companies in seven business areas. Pacific Consultants Group is committed to achieving both "a prosperous life free from threats for everyone around the world" and "passing on a beautiful global environment to future generations," and will continue to propose the ideal form of infrastructure for the coming era.

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Pacific Padeco International Co., Ltd. has been established News Provided By Global PR Wire October 01, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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