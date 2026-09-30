MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the mid-air attack aboard flydubai flight, in which the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane.

Trump said it seemed the suspect“was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack-job.” He said he was told by Netanyahu and others about how a plumber on board managed to take level out the plane after it began nosedive.

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“I spoke to Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu) about this incident. It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office and describing Indian Indian a hero.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What led to the mid-air incident on Flydubai flight FZ1073?⌵

The incident occurred due to a violent altercation in the cockpit between the two pilots, wherein the co-pilot stabbed the captain, leading to an emergency landing.

2Why did Flydubai flight FZ1073 make an emergency landing?⌵

The flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after a co-pilot allegedly attempted to crash the plane following an assault on the captain.

3Who is Captain Smit Machchhar and what happened to him during the incident?⌵

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was stabbed by his co-pilot during the cockpit altercation but managed to unlock the cockpit door despite his injuries.

4How did passengers and crew respond during the Flydubai flight incident?⌵

Passengers and crew intervened during the in-flight emergency, with several individuals, including an Israeli passenger, helping to subdue the attacking co-pilot and stabilize the aircraft.

5What is still unclear about the Flydubai flight FZ1073 incident?⌵

Key uncertainties include the motives behind the co-pilot's attack and whether there were any prior indicators of the altercation or intentions to crash the aircraft.

“ The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door,” Trump said adding,“I don't know if it's true, but that's the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of other people."

What happened on board flyfubai plane?

A flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on 30 September after a violent altercation between the two pilots, leaving both injured and prompting a major security response.

The incident unfolded aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying more than 170 passengers. The aircraft eventually landed safely at Tabuk airport, where Saudi authorities arrested one of the pilots.

According to ANI which cited Israel's i24 News, the pilot who was stabbed and severely wounded was Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar, who is based in Dubai. The other pilot was identified by an Israeli official as an Omani national.

The exact circumstances and motive behind the confrontation remained unclear.

Flydubai confirmed that an“altercation occurred in the flight deck”. The airline said its on-duty crew secured the aircraft, diverted the flight and landed it safely.

| Who is Smit Machchhar, FlyDubai captain stabbed during mid-air cockpit clash?

“They said [the pilot] wanted to crash the plane, but they don't have that kind of information,” Trump told reporters.

Netanyahu said the evidence indicated that one pilot stabbed the other and then apparently attempted to crash the aircraft. He said Israeli passenger and a crew member intervened after the aircraft began to dive. The passenger Yaniv Hayoun met Netanyahu and recounted his attempt to enter the cockpit.

Trump also appreciated the Israelite who intervened. The flight plunged thousands of feet before crew members and passengers intervened, after which the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia, Fox News reported.

The bravery displayed by Captain Machchhar and the passengers has drawn widespread admiration from Indian and Israeli diplomatic missions, as well as the global aviation community.

Ministry of External Affairs hailed Captain Machchhar as a hero and said that the Captain fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit and despite severe injuries, managed to unlock the cockpit door.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also expressed solidarity and commended the joint resolve shown on board the aircraft.

"Together with Israeli, Indian and UAE nations I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers & crew members saved the lives of 180 souls. United against terrorism!" Azar posted on X.

The Embassy of India in Israel issued a statement hailing the pilot's steadfastness under pressure.

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"A resounding salute to Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of flight FZ1073! Despite sustaining injuries in an extraordinary and challenging situation, Captain Machchhar displayed remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty, helping ensure the safety of everyone on board. Our thoughts and prayers are with Captain Machchhar for a swift and full recovery," the Embassy said.

Who is Captain Machchhar?

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently flies as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai.

A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft.

Together with Israeli, Indian and UAE nations I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero.

Prior to joining Flydubai, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with an Indian airline, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

(With ANI inputs)