Keonjhar Miners Beat Sambalpur Warriors To Lift Odisha T20 League Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) Cuttack, Oct 1 (IANS) Keonjhar Miners were crowned champions of the Odisha T20 League - CM Trophy after registering a dominant nine-wicket victory over Sambalpur Warriors in the final at the iconic Barabati Stadium.

The Miners delivered a commanding all-round performance with both bat and ball to seal the title, capping an impressive campaign with a comprehensive victory in the summit clash.

Sambalpur Warriors were bowled out for 102 in 18.3 overs after Keonjhar's bowlers produced an excellent performance. The Warriors struggled to build momentum from the outset and kept losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually being reduced to 55/8 before being bowled out for a modest total.

Jamala Mohapatra was among the standout performers with the ball for Keonjhar, returning impressive figures of 2/13 in his four overs and playing a key role in restricting the Warriors.

In reply, Keonjhar suffered an early setback when Rajesh Dhupar was dismissed for just one run off four deliveries. However, Mayank Pattanayak and captain Subhranshu Senapati ensured there were no further hiccups, stitching together an unbeaten 89-run partnership to guide their side to the title.

Pattanayak led the charge with an unbeaten 72 off just 34 deliveries, while Senapati provided valuable support with 32 not out off 26 balls. The duo remained composed throughout the chase and took Keonjhar across the finish line in style.

Subhranshu Senapati Credits Team Effort

Reflecting on the triumph, Keonjhar captain Subhranshu Senapati expressed his happiness and credited the team owner, support staff and players for their contribution throughout the title-winning campaign.

“I am extremely happy with this victory. I would especially like to thank our team owner and support staff for the way they stood by us throughout the tournament. We lost our first two matches, and making a comeback from that position was not easy. The support and belief they showed in us played a huge role in our journey.

“The credit also goes to all the players, who remained committed to the team and played for each other. Their dedication was visible on the field, and I am delighted that we have finished the tournament as champions.”

Pratyush Manish Khemka Hails Team's Resilience

Keonjhar Miners owner Pratyush Manish Khemka also expressed his pride in the team's achievement, highlighting the players' resilience after losing their opening two matches.

“It has been a fantastic game and an incredible journey for us. Although we lost our first two matches in the tournament, the team showed tremendous character to bounce back and win three games in a row. We carried that momentum into the final and delivered a dominant performance.

“The way the players have come together and performed as a unit has been remarkable. As a team owner, I am extremely proud of what this group has achieved. Watching them play with such commitment and deliver these results truly fills my heart with joy. Words cannot fully describe how happy and proud I feel today.”

Dignitaries Attend the Grand Finale

1 KANAK VARDHAN SINGH DEO

Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Odisha

2 SURYABANSHI SURAJ

Hon'ble Minister Sports and Youth Affairs, Odisha

3 BHARTRUHARI MAHATAB

Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Kataka, Odisha

4 MANMOHAN SAMAL

Hon'ble Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha

5 Lochan Mohanty, President, OCA

6 Pattnaik, Vice President, OCA

7 Behera, Secretary, OCA

8 Pradhan, Treasurer, OCA

9 Chandra Pradhan, Apex Council Member

10 Binod Dash, President Odisha Association for Rowing and Skulling

11 Avijit Paul, General Secretary of Odisha Olympic association

The dignitaries were felicitated during the ceremony by members of the OCA Apex Council.

Season Awards

The tournament's individual awards recognised some of the leading performers of the season.

Moment of the Season:

Swastik Samal - presented by Gulshan Jhurani.

Player of the Season:

Vageesh Sharma, Keonjhar Miners - presented by Susanta Kumar Panda, Managing Director, Bharat Masala.

Purple Cap:

Vageesh Sharma, Keonjhar Miners - presented by Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, Representative, Budhababa Hospital.

Orange Cap:

Shantanu Mishra - presented by Susanta Kumar Panda, Managing Director, Bharat Masala.

The match officials were also recognised during the ceremony, including umpires Dhiraj Kumar Singh and Arun Kumar Basa, third umpire Durgadatta Das, fourth umpire Subrat Das, scorers Birabara Nayak and Sandeep Jee, and referee P. Jayachandra.

Champions Crowned at Barabati

The Keonjhar Miners players received their winner's medals from OCA President Pankaj Lochan Mohanty.

The winner's cheque was presented to Keonjhar Miners by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Samal.

The championship trophy was also presented to the Keonjhar Miners by Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Manmohan Samal, officially crowning the side as champions of the Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League-CM Trophy.

Keonjhar Miners' journey from losing their opening two matches to lifting the championship trophy became one of the defining stories of the tournament, as the side completed a remarkable turnaround with a dominant performance in the final.