Karnataka Congress Alleges MCC Misinterpretation Ahead Of Council Polls

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka alleging over-extension and misinterpretation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the wake of the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

KPCC Cites Misinterpretation of MCC

In a formal letter dated September 30 submitted by KPCC Media and Communication Department Chairman Ramesh Babu to the CEO, the party sought proper and uniform implementation of the MCC. The legislative elections for four Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies are scheduled for October 23, 2026. Highlighting ECI guidelines issued on December 26, 2016, the KPCC letter noted that MCC restrictions are legally applicable only within the specific districts and areas falling under the constituencies going to the polls.

The party has requested proper implementation of MCC without unnecessarily obstructing drought relief, drinking water supply, Prajaseva program, emergency and other essential developmental works. However, in some concerned districts, certain officers are reportedly interpreting the MCC in an excessively broad manner and treating almost every governmental activity as prohibited during the election period. As a result, even drought-relief measures, drinking-water arrangements, the Prajaseva program, emergency works and essential public-service activities are being delayed or stopped merely by referring to the MCC, the letter said.

Exemptions Under ECI Guidelines

Listing exemptions under consolidated Election Commission of India guidelines, the party stressed that code enforcement should not obstruct emergency and ongoing measures. Among the works identified as permissible are emergency drinking-water supply and infrastructure repair, drought-relief and natural calamity mitigation measures, essential public-health, sanitation, and statutory services, projects that have already received administrative, technical, and financial sanctions or commenced execution, and the release of payments for completed works.

Citing the Election Commission's consolidated instructions, the KPCC outlined a series of activities that should not be delayed merely on account of the Model Code of Conduct, including emergency drinking-water supply through tankers, the repair and maintenance of water infrastructure, drought-relief and mitigation measures, and emergency responses to water scarcity or other natural calamities.

The party emphasised that essential public-health and sanitation measures, works that have already commenced after required sanctions, and projects for which administrative, technical, and financial clearances have already been obtained must remain unaffected. Furthermore, the guidelines dictate that code enforcement should not obstruct the release of payments relating to completed works, statutory and essential government services required for the normal functioning of administration, or other essential public works that do not involve any election-related announcements, inducements, or publicity.

Specific Allegation and Demands

The party clarified that its concern is not with enforcement of MCC but with over-extension or misinterpretation by field-level officers, resulting in avoidable stoppage of essential public works.

KPCC specifically pointed out that the Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga has not permitted Municipal Administration Minister Balakrishna to conduct Prajaseva Govt program at Chitradurga in the name of MCC. "It is totally misconduct and failure of the Deputy Commissioner; the Election Commission has to refer the matter for enquiry," the letter stated.

The party requested the CEO to direct all Deputy Commissioners / District Election Officers to ensure that essential developmental and public-service activities are not stopped merely by citing MCC without identifying the specific ECI provision that prohibits such activity, and to issue suitable written instructions so that MCC is implemented uniformly, fairly and strictly in accordance with the Election Commission's instructions, while ensuring ordinary administration and essential services are not disrupted. (ANI)

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